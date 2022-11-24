Black Friday and Thanksgiving Sale: 5 best Target deals under $200

The Black Friday sale has already begun in most online retail stores and they are offering huge discounts on most products. Like any other major store, Target is offering deals on electronic products, which makes this a great time to grab the opportunity and save some money.

The company has made most of its products very affordable. While there are plenty of deals to choose from, here are five of the best deals offered by the department store chain during the Black Friday sale.

A glance at 5 best Target deals in the Black Friday sale 2022

5) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 ($169.99)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 can perform the user's body composition analysis and obtain information about sleep and stress, ECG, SpO2 levels, and much more. It can track workouts and provide advanced run coaching. The device supports payment using a single tap using Samsung Pay. It is water-resistant and can be used while swimming.

Additionally, it can be used to receive calls, texts, notifications, and stream music using a simple tap. It also has a good battery life of up to 40 hours.

The Watch 4 is generally available for $199.99 but it is available for $169.99 during the Black Friday sale.

4) AirPods True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (3rd Generation) with Lightning Charging Case ($159.99)

The Apple true wireless Bluetooth headphones (Image via Target)

The 3rd generation Apple Airpods Bluetooth headphones feature Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking places to provide a theater-like experience. It has a force sensor to control entertainment and to answer and end calls. It is also sweat and water-resistant, which makes it great while working out.

Additionally, there is a battery life of up to six hours during listening and four hours of talk time on a single charge. It can be charged using the case with up to 30 hours of listening time and 20 hours of talk time.

It is generally available for a price tag of $169.99 but it is currently on Black Friday sale for $159.99.

3) Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32 GB ($139.99)

The Samsung Galaxy A8 is a 10.5-inch tablet that comes with a 1920 x 1200 display resolution, 7040mAh battery, 8 MP rear, and 5 MP front camera. It also has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 GB RAM, and 32 GB of storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The tablet is perfect for watching movies, listening to music, playing lightweight games, and light multitasking. It also has a great battery life for non-stop entertainment.

The Samsung Galaxy A8 is generally available for $229.99 but one can buy it for $139.99 this Black Friday.

2) Ring 1080p Wireless Video Doorbell 3 ($139.99)

The Ring 1080p Wireless Video Doorbell 3 (Image via Target)

The Ring 1080p Doorbell 3 features a video camera that can be used to see, hear, and speak to visitors with the help of a phone or Alexa-enabled device. It has customized privacy zone settings and audio privacy features that focus on areas that need to be protected. The device can also be set up with preset responses.

It sends a mobile notification when a visitor arrives at a user's home. The doorbell can also be paired with Alexa to make audio announcements when anyone presses it or triggers the motion sensors that are much improved than the previous generations.

The Ring 1080p doorbell is generally sold for $199.99, but it is available for $139.99 this Black Friday.

1) Polaroid 32GB 4K Camcorder ($119.99)

The Polaroid 4K Camcorder (Image via Target)

The Polaroid 4K camcorder features 4K Ultra HD recording, on-hand straps, a tripod mount, a rotational review display, a touch screen, built-in Wi-Fi, HDMI output, and 18x zoom.

The camera is perfect for capturing precious moments to preserve memories with amazing clarity. 18x zoom helps in getting close-up shots and built-in Wi-Fi helps in easily uploading videos using a smartphone.

The camcorder is normally available at a price tag of $129.99 but it is currently on the Black Friday sale for $119.99.

