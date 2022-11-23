Black Friday Sale: Top 5 Target deals under $1000

Black Friday sales have already begun for major online stores, with multiple retailers offering massive discounts on various products. Before November 25, this is the best time to take advantage of some lucrative deals and save money.

Target has heavily slashed the prices of many products, making them far more affordable. Since there are so many options to choose from, here is a list of five of the best deals from Target in the ongoing Black Friday sale of 2022.

A closer look at five of the best Target deals under $1000 for the Black Friday sale in 2022

5) Gigabyte A7 K1

The Gigabyte A7 K1 (Image via Target)

The Gigabyte A7 K1 gaming laptop is equipped with AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU 6 GB, 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB of SSD storage, Windows 11 Home, and a solid 144Hz IPS display.

The A7 K1 is ideal for playing competitive online games and can easily run modern AAA titles in high settings. This gaming laptop was initially priced at $1299.99, but is currently available for $949.99 during the Black Friday sale.

4) Sony 55" Class BRAVIA (XR55X90K)

The Sony 55" 4K TV comes with a full array LED display, Google TV, HDMI 2.1 that supports 4K at 120 Hz, and Acoustic Multi-Audio, along with Dolby Atmos support and intelligent motion handling.

This 4K television set is perfect for playing on a PlayStation as it supports 4K at 120 Hz and is great for streaming movies and videos as well, thanks to its surround sound technology. Capable of intelligently upscaling display content to 4K, it even offers accessibility for Apple devices with AirPlay 2 support.

The Sony 55" Class BRAVIA is normally available for $1299.99, but can be purchased for $899.99 at the ongoing Black Friday sale.

3) Apple iPad mini Wi-Fi + Cellular (2021, 6th Generation)

The 6th generation Apple iPad mini is equipped with an A15 bionic chip, 8.3-inch Retina display, Wi-Fi 6, and 5G for blazing fast internet connectivity and download speeds, alongside a 12 MP rear and front wide camera.

This iPad variant is perfect for professionals as it works like a hand-held laptop and also supports Apple pencil. It boasts a battery life 10 hours and can be charged with a standard USB-C charger.

While the regular price is $799.99, this has been slashed down to $699.99 for the Black Friday sale.

2) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular

The Apple Watch Series 8 (Image via Target)

The Apple Watch Series 8 can be used to obtain information about the user's temperature, measure blood oxygen levels, ECG, heart rate, and more. It comes with apps for workouts and advanced metrics for training methods. It also has a completely redesigned Compass app with waypoints and backtracks.

Additionally, there are several advanced safety features such as fall detection, crash detection, and more. On the utility side, it can be used to make calls and purchases with Apple Pay, while offering a decent battery life of 18 hours.

Generally available for $499.99, it can be purchased now for $449.99.

1) Xbox Series S – Holiday Console 512 GB

The Xbox Series S Holiday Console (Image via Target)

The Xbox Series S is an entry-level console in the Xbox Series for next-gen gaming purposes. Capable of running modern games in 1440p, it supports quick resumes, boasts faster loading times, and offers up to 120 fps in most video games. Furthermore, this deal includes a wireless controller as well.

Additionally, it is backward compatible, making some Xbox 360 and Xbox One games playable on the Series S. For this particular price range, it's the perfect console.

The Series S is generally available at a price tag of $299.99, but interested gamers can acquire one for $249.99 throughout the Black Friday sale.

