Black Friday Sale: Top 5 Target deals under $50

Countless deals are being offered by various online retail stores, and Target is offering huge discounts on most of its products, thanks to the ongoing Black Friday sale. For readers interested in purchasing electronic items, this is the best time to save money while doing so.

Target has applied heavy discounts on multiple products, making them far more affordable than the rest of the year. While there are plenty of items to choose from, here is a list of five of the best target deals for this year's Black Friday sale.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

A look at five of the best target deals under $50 for the Black Friday sale 2022

5) Razer Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset ($49.99)

The Razer Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset is a great option for users looking for excellent sound quality. The bass and treble of the headphones are quite impressive. Furthermore, the Kaira's microphone is flexible and its voice capture is clear, making it optimal for communication.

This pair of headphones is highly durable, comfortable, and lightweight. Featuring breathable memory foam, it does not trap heat. Normally available at $99.99, these Razer headphones are currently on sale at Target for $49.99.

4) DualSense Wireless Controller for PlayStation 5 ($49.99)

The PlayStation 5 wireless is an excellent controller for users looking for a controller in this price range. Equipped with revolutionary haptic feedback, it provides deep immersion during gameplay and simulates the game's environment. It has a built-in microphone as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack for effective communication with teammates.

Additionally, there is a dedicated mute button to enable or disable voice capture according to preference. Devices such as PS5, PC, macOS 11.3, and more are supported. This controller's only drawback is its eight-hour battery life, which is comparatively lower than its competitors. The DualSense wireless controller generally features a price tag of $69.99, but is currently available for $49.99.

3) Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet 8" 32GB ($44.99)

The Amazon Fire HD tablet is great for reading, surfing the internet, and much more. It features 32GB of storage space that can be further expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. With a battery life of 12 hours, it can be fully charged with a USB C charging cable in under 5 hours. The Fire HD can also be used hands-free with the help of Alexa built into the tablet.

The only downside with the tablet is that it only supports apps available only from the Amazon App Store, with the Google Play Store not officially available on the device. Although this tablet was launched with a price tag of $89.99, Target is offering it at a price of $44.99.

2) Amazon Halo View fitness tracker ($34.99)

The Amazon Halo View fitness tracker is a great choice for fitness freaks. It can count steps like any other fitness tracker, but can also provide information about health metrics such as heart rate, activity points, sleep scores, and on-demand blood oxygen levels on its color touch display.

With a whopping 7-day battery life, it’s capable of providing suggestions for different exercises as well. This purchase includes 12 months of Amazon's Halo Membership, which can later be renewed at $3.99 per month + tax. The Halo View fitness tracker is generally available for $79.99, but is currently available for $34.99.

1) HyperX Pulsefire Haste wired gaming mouse ($29.99)

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste is an excellent wired mouse for gamers. It features a lightweight design with a honeycomb structure that boasts decent durability. The Pulsefire's braided cable protects its wire from external damage.

Additionally, it has grip tape for greater control and comfort. The DPI settings, RGB, and more can be customized with the HyperX NGENUITY software. The only disadvantage here is that the mouse has honeycomb-shaped holes, so dust can easily get inside the mouse.

The mouse is generally available at $49.99, but it's currently on sale at Target for $29.99.

Poll : 0 votes