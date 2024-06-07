Before installing the hyper-realistic FPS shooter, knowing the Bodycam PC minimum and recommended system requirements will help you understand whether your system will run the game smoothly or not. Reissad Studios has recently made headlines by building this realistic shooter with Unreal Engine 5. Players worldwide are currently brimming with excitement as the official release date of the realistic shooter is knocking on the doors. The realistic shooter is scheduled to go live on June 7, 2024/ June 8, 2024, depending on your region.

In an era of realistic shooters like Escape from Tarkov, Gray Zone Warfare, Arena Breakout, and others, players worldwide are about to witness a unique visual experience alongside a distinct gun mechanism, model behavior, and a plethora of things in Reissad's first ever realistic shooter.

That being said, this article will shed some light on Bodycam PC minimum and recommended system requirements to help players decide whether their system can run this game or not.

Trending

What are the official Bodycam PC minimum and recommended system requirements?

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, players can witness a plethora of unique experiences while playing Bodycam. Reissad developers are injecting hyper-realism in-game alongside a realistic visual experience and unique model behavior. Judging from its gameplay, this game will be suitable for players with high-end PCs. Low-end PC users will face a hard time running the game on their system.

Read More: Will Bodycam be on console?

That being said, here are the minimum requirements for the hyper-realistic shooter:

Bodycam Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

and operating system OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, Intel Core i7-9700K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X, Intel Core i7-9700K Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (8 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (8 GB) Storage: 50 GB available space

50 GB available space Network: Broadband Internet connection

Meanwhile, if you want a more optimized experience and enjoy the game smoothly, below are the recommended system requirements for the realistic FPS:

Bodycam Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

and operating system OS: Windows 10/11

Windows 10/11 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 3800X, Intel Core i7-10700K

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X, Intel Core i7-10700K Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (12 GB)

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT (8 GB), NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (12 GB) Storage: 50 GB available space

50 GB available space Network: Broadband Internet connection

You might be interested in: Bodycam: Release date, what to expect, and more

PC players can download the realistic shooter from the Steam platform. According to the requirements, the game is expected to be around 30/40 GB whereas 50 GB of available space is recommended.

Unfortunately, Bodycam will not be available on the console. Being Reissard’s first-ever realistic shooter project, the developers are currently focusing only on the PC development part. However, they are likely to release the game for console players on PS5/Xbox.

Read More: What is Bodycam? Hyper-realistic FPS explained