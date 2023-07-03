5 budget phones to play Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Warner Brothers Studios released a brand-new game called Harry Potter Magic Awakened. It is for everyone who grew up reading and watching the Harry Potter series and are wizarding fans. Millions of people have downloaded the game offered on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. Considering it is an isometric shooter/strategy game, the setting asks for attention from every gamer.

This game doesn't demand a high processing power device, making it an excellent choice for those who like to play isometric shooters. This article will list the five best budget phones with great displays and other features to play Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Poco F5 and 4 other best budget phones for playing Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Here is a list of the five budget phones that you can get for an enjoyable experience of Harry Potter Magic Awakened:

1) Xiaomi 12 (Starting at $475)

The Xiaomi 12 might seem outdated now that its successor, the Xiaomi 13 series, has been released, but Harry Potter Magic Awakened functions exceptionally well for a budget series. It costs about $480 and has a 120Hz AMOLED panel. The device feels incredibly sturdy thanks to its IP53 rating and back finish.

The capabilities of the hardware inside allow it to handle the majority of resource-demanding games easily. Games like COD mobile and Honkai Star Rail, which require a lot of processing power, also run lag-free. The Xiaomi 12 offers stereo audio through Dolby Atmos for gamers who prefer not to wear headphones.

Feature Specification Display 6.7 inch, 120Hz AMOLED , 1080 x 2400 resolution, 418 ppi Performance Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB storage Back Camera 50MP (f/1.8) + 13MP + 5MP front Camera 32MP (f/2.4) Battery 4500mAh with 67W Super fast charging

2) Apple iPhone 11 (Starting at $499)

The iPhone 11 is a good option if you're considering buying a new iPhone. This is one of the best Apple deals, which can run Harry Potter Magic Awakened fluidly and is also reasonably priced at about $499.

The display panel is beautiful and has been a device of choice for eSports gamers for quite a long time. Apple devices have unparalleled software and hardware optimization, so even though the A13 Bionic processor and display panel may not sound like they have all the bells and whistles, you cannot go wrong with this purchase.

Feature Specification Display 6.1 inch, 60Hz IPS LCD, 828 x 1792 pixel resolution, 600nits Performance Hexa-core Apple A13 Bionic, 4GB LPDDR4X RAM Back Camera 12MP (f/1.8) + 12MP + 12MP front Camera 12MP (f/2.2) Battery 3110mAh with 18W fast charging

3) Google Pixel 7a (Starting at $499)

The recently released Pixel 7a from Google may not initially seem or sound like a gaming phone, but its 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and Tensor G2 processor help it earn an impressive AnTuTu score of 7.5 million. Heavy games like Genshin Impact or PUBG Mobile can run efficiently on this device.

The Pixel 7a is a small phone made to provide you with a positive overall experience for gaming, photography, or multimedia. Given the price point, the 6.1-inch 90Hz OLED screen and 4385mAh battery are more than consumers can request.

Feature Specification Display 6.1 inch, 90Hz OLED , 1080 x 2400 resolution, 431 ppi Performance Google Tensor G2, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage Back Camera 64MP (f/1.89) + 13MP front Camera 13MP (f/2.2) Battery 4385mAh with 20W Fast charging

4) POCO F5 (Starting at $449)

Everything that a phone of this price needs is inside the POCO F5 5G. This smartphone has 8 GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen2 chipset, and MIUI14 as its operating system. These features make this smartphone a fantastic option for playing Harry Potter Magic Awakened, with an AnTuTu score of roughly 9.5 million.

This phone has a gorgeous 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The front screen has a 120Hz refresh rate and almost no bezels. The Dolby audio with stereo speakers, excellent build quality, appealing design, IP53 waterproof rating, and outstanding gaming performance apply to this device.

Feature Specification Display 6.67 inch, 120Hz AMOLED , 1080 x 2400 resolution, 1000nits bright Performance Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 plus Gen 1, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM Back Camera 64MP (f/1.8) + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP (f/2.4) Battery 5000mAh with 67W Fast charging

5) OnePlus 10 Pro (Starting at $545/ Available at $450 on discount)

This powerful phone has an attractive price of about $540. You can find great deals and buy it for less than $500. It has a 120Hz AMOLED display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset performs exceptionally well in gaming and photography. GeekBench's overall score for the device is 3429, showing that Harry Potter Magic Awakened on the OnePlus 10 Pro should be a very hassle-free experience.

Feature Specification Display 6.7 inch, 120Hz AMOLED , 1440 x 3216 resolution, 526 ppi Performance Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage Back Camera 48MP (f/1.8) + 50MP(Wide angle) + 8MP (Telephoto) front Camera 12MP (f/2.2) Battery 5000mAh with 80W Dash charging

You should consider your needs and usage patterns before buying any smartphone. This article doesn't highlight battery life as all the devices have excellent battery life and fast charging, powering your long gaming sessions.

These phones are competent and have top-notch hardware specifications to run any game you throw at them, not just Harry Potter Magic Awakened. Follow Sportskeeda/GamingTech for more informative content.

