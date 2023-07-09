Can you join Threads Beta program on iPhone?

Maxime Goovaerts, an engineer at Instagram, has just unveiled the Threads Beta program. In addition, he emphasized that the app will receive exclusive new features and enhanced bug fixes through this program. However, users must know that this may lead to a higher chance of encountering a less stable version due to its early development stage.

Among the social media platforms attempting to overthrow Twitter is Threads, run by Meta. If you're eager for the latest updates and want to be at the forefront, signing up for the Threads beta program might be worth considering. While it's not quite ready to replace Twitter with its current lack of features, the potential of Threads is immense.

If you're interested in experimenting with unreleased features on your iPhone, this article will provide insight into the Threads Beta program.

Is it possible to join the Threads Beta program on the iPhone?

For now, it’s unfortunate news for iPhone users, as the beta program is exclusively on Google Play. So, if you have an Android device, you can try out new features that haven't been released yet. However, the Threads team has not revealed any information about a potential iOS beta program, leaving Apple users uncertain about the future.

As a matter of fact, this latest launch on Android and iOS is quite rare. Typically, these latest apps prefer to launch on iOS first, along with any prominent features, before arriving on Android. However, Threads has taken the opposite approach by choosing to launch its beta program for Android now.

How to join Threads Beta program on Android

If you’re interested in joining the Threads Beta program on an Android device,

Simply head to the Google Play Store .

. Search and select Threads, an Instagram app .

. Scroll down, and you can find the option to join the beta. Tap on Join.

After pressing the button, it will take a while for you to officially be part of the program. Don't worry if nothing changes immediately. Eventually, the option to update will appear.

Upon updating your app, you'll gain the ability to participate in beta testing. However, remember that using the app during this program may cause it to become less stable.

If you have the urge to be a trailblazer, you might be longing for some of the features that Threads is still missing, such as the ability to edit your posts, direct messages, a feed that only displays the people you follow and chronological sorting.

Fear not, these goodies are already underway, and if you can't possibly wait, consider jumping on the Threads beta for an exclusive sneak peek.

