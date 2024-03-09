Can you schedule a text message on iPhones?

No. As of this writing, you can’t schedule a text message on iPhones directly. But there are some workarounds. Scheduling texts in advance helps in effectively managing personal and professional communication. You can focus on other crucial tasks without worrying about sending your messages at optimal times. This is especially useful for birthday greetings, appointment reminders, or work-related updates.

Unfortunately, there is no such feature in iMessage. You need to use the unconventional method to get the work done.

Here is how to schedule a text message on iPhones

You might be familiar with the app named Shortcuts. It comes pre-installed on iPhones with iOS 13 or more. If you are using an older version, you can get it from the App Store. You can use the Shortcuts app to send texts automatically at a particular time. It is a powerful tool for automating tasks on iOS devices. After installing it, follow these steps to schedule a text message on iPhones:

Step 1: Create Personal Automation:

First of all, you need to create automation to schedule a message. To do that, open the Shortcuts app and tap on Automation. Next, go to Create Personal Automation.

Step 2: Choose timings:

You need to select the preferred timings for the message. Go to Time of Day and select the same. After that, Select the repeat schedule- daily, weekly, or monthly.

Step 3: Type text and recipient:

Go to Send Message. On the new window, you will get the option to type in your message and select recipients. Once done, click on Next.

Step 4: Turn off the prompt:

To automatically send your message, toggle off Ask Before Running. If you keep it on, you will get a prompt to confirm your action before sending the message. Tap on Done.

Delete a scheduled text message on the iPhone

The problem with the method given above is that your scheduled message is set on repeat, whether daily, weekly, or monthly. It comes in handy if you want to send the same message to a person regularly. But if you want to use send message once, you must delete the automation task manually.

To delete the automation, go to the Shortcuts app and head to the Automation tab. Navigate the scheduled message automation that you want to delete. After that, swipe left to that automation task. Next, tap on Delete.

Schedule a text message on iPhones using a third-party app

There are various third-party applications, such as Moxy Messenger, that you can download from the Apple Store. These apps mainly concentrate on messaging functions like scheduling messages for one-time or repeated occasions. They also let you personalize the sender's name and set message delivery times according to the receiver's time zone.

It is important to note that some of these apps might need a subscription or in-app purchase to access all their features. Additionally, it's advisable to be careful when installing them.

