Corsair HS55 Wireless headphones review: Affordable solution to cut the wires?

The Corsair HS55 wireless headphones were introduced as mid-range options. Initially priced at $100, they were twice as expensive as the wired counterpart. The price has presently been slashed to $80, making them options worth considering.

The headphones support both 2.4 GHz wireless and Bluetooth connections and feature a retractable microphone and a compact design. This makes them good for both gaming and music enthusiasts. All of this makes the HS55 an interesting option in the $80 range.

Today, we will take a closer look at the wireless HS55 headphones. I have spent over three months with the device, using it as my primary for both gaming and music, and will share my thoughts in this review.

Pre-delivery

A render of the Corsair HS55 wireless headset (Image via Corsair)

The Corsair HS55 Wireless is primarily marketed as mid-range gaming headphones. They are priced at $100 but can be purchased for $80, thanks to sales and promotions. Besides this, the company also sells a wired version that can be picked up for $50.

Both devices feature a similar all-black design language consistent with other Corsair products — like the 2000D Airflow case I reviewed a few months back.

The wireless variant supports both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz connections. It is a versatile device targeting PCs, consoles, and smartphones. Some highlighted features include soft memory foam with leatherette earcups, a lightweight design, ample on-ear controls, and 50mm neodymium audio drivers.

One of the most unique attributes of the headphones includes a flip-to-mute omnidirectional microphone. It is Discord-certified with clarity and sound quality, according to HS55's official landing page.

The specs list of the device are as follows:

Corsair HS55 Wireless Audio Compatibility PC, Mac, Playstation, Mobile Headphone Frequency Response 20Hz - 20 kHz Headphone Battery Life Up to 24 hours Headphone Sensitivity Headphone Sensitivity Headphone Wireless Range Up to 30ft Headphone Type Wireless Headphone Drivers 50mm Impedance 32 Ohms @ 1 kHz Microphone Type Omnidirectional Microphone Impedance 2.2k Ohms Microphone Frequency Response 100Hz to 10kHz Microphone Sensitivity -41dB (+/-2dB) Weight 300g Audio Stereo

On paper, the headphones look pretty promising for gaming and media consumption. Let's move forward to how the device feels in person.

Unboxing the Corsair HS55 wireless headphones

Packaging of the Corsair HS55 wireless headset (Image via Sportskeeda)

Corsair has followed the usual route with the unboxing formula for the HS55 Wireless. It comes in a yellow and black box plush with branding and specifications of the device. Inside, you get another compartment that contains the headphones and a USB receiver.

The unboxing experience is pretty standard. You don't get any extra bells and whistles with it. Overall, the boxing looks stylish and well done, and I don't have any complaints about it.

Comfort and portability

The Corsair HS55 headset is stylish and sleek (Image via Sportskeeda)

Comfort is one of the primary concerns with any audio device. The HS55 Wireless, particularly, is made for gaming. Players usually wear their headsets for long hours at a stretch. Poor design could hamper the experience greatly, and knowing how to pick up the best headset for gaming is crucial.

To combat this, the HS55 has a lot of built-in mechanics. For instance, it has massive ear pads to maximize comfort. They are fitted with memory foam, which makes them feel quite comfortable while wearing them for long hours.

Corsair has used leatherette material, which imparts a premium look to the headphones. This product is better built than most others in a similar price range. Over the time I have tested them, there has been no noticeable wear and tear.

The shape of the earmuffs can cause some discomfort during long hours of usage. Especially if you have big ears, these headphones aren't the best option. After wearing them constantly for two to three hours, the issue can be felt prominently. However, this is a problem with almost every offering in this price range, like the Logitech G433.

Besides this, the headphones are quite portable. The ear cups fold down and fit perfectly in a travel bag. This feature particularly came in handy while I was using the HS55 Wireless on the go to listen to some music.

The headphones are built pretty well. It's Corsair, so you are guaranteed a premium touch. Although they are built entirely from plastic, the HS55 is high-quality.

However, the glossy finish on the ear cups can pick up quite a few scratches. While using it on the go, the HS55 also spent quite some time packed away in a bag. After a few such weeks of heavy usage, the scratches were fairly noticeable.

How's the wireless HS55 for gaming and music?

The Corsair HS55 headset features superior quality and connectivity (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Corsair HS55 has been designed specifically for gaming. You can also use it for listening to music, and since it is wireless, it can be a versatile solution for all of your audio needs.

I did just that—while at my rig, the HS55 was my go-to for gaming, and when I was out, I used it for listening to music. The headphones perfectly blend in both scenarios.

The quality is top-notch. Corsair boldly advertises it as "Never miss a beat," and it lives up to the claim. These headphones are a step above the Razer Blackshark V2 X I daily drive. It might sometimes feel a bit bass-heavy, but that's nothing you can't fix with a simple equalizer.

Overall, listening to the audio on these headphones is bliss, that is, until you are a professional. It is nowhere close to some of the best in the market and hasn't been designed for the hardcore audiophile. Corsair targets the casual gamer segment, and the HS55 nails it.

Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz connections

The HS55 Wireless supports both Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz standards (Image via Corsair)

The headphone supports both Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz connections. This makes using the device quite convenient. The device bundles a high-end USB connector that you can plug into any Type-A port. After that, the setup is straightforward.

You can connect these headphones to your device with the push of a button. Performance over this mode is spotless. If you are using the HS55 Wireless with a PC, I would recommend sticking to 2.4 GHz because Bluetooth can be a bit problematic.

Whenever I connect the device via Bluetooth to a smartphone or a PC, it gets disconnected after around 30 seconds of playback. However, once I reconnect it, everything works flawlessly. This has happened nearly every time I have connected the HS55 via Bluetooth.

It is a massive problem, especially if you are planning to use the pair solely for use on a smartphone or a Mac. Corsair might address the issue with a future software update. Otherwise, it might be an issue with my particular unit. However, as of now, using the HS55 via Bluetooth hasn't been a good experience.

How is the microphone on the wireless HS55?

The HS55 features a retractable microphone (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Corsair HS55 Wireless microphone has been specifically designed for gamers. If you look at the headphones, the mic is probably the only part that differentiates it from a regular set of lifestyle-focused offerings. If it weren't for it, no one could have guessed the HS55 is built for gamers.

It is retractable. You can mute or unmute it with a pull-up and down, respectively. This is neat because you don't have to worry about an extra button on the panel, which is already cluttered with several control options.

The audio quality is okay for gaming, but it's nothing fancy. You can easily get around some video calls and meetings with it.

The microphone on the HS55 Wireless can be flipped open (Image via Corsair)

The mic came quite in handy while gaming. I could swipe it down while hopping on a Discord call. Other times, it stays bundled over my ear and doesn't get in the way.

However, while out in public, the retractable mic caught some eyeballs. It isn't necessarily a bad thing, but as I mentioned before, without it, no one can guess the HS55 Wireless is a gamer-focused headphone.

Should you buy the Corsair HS55 wireless headphones?

The Corsair HS55 looks stylish when worn (Image via Sportskeeda)

Using the HS55 Wireless has been a bittersweet experience for me. The performance and audio quality are spot-on, given the price. On top of that, it is Corsair, and the experience has been consistent with some of the other stuff I have used in the past.

But the headphones have some caveats. They can get uncomfortable if worn for long periods, and Bluetooth connection appears to be problematic.

Considering this, I won't make it the top choice in the sub-$100 wireless headphone range. But, if you are looking to primarily game and listen to some casual music, the HS55 Wireless can be a recommendation.

Conclusion

The HS55 Wireless is a decent pair of mid-range headphones (Image via Sportskeeda)

Product: Corsair HS55 Wireless headphones (provided by Acro)

Headphone drivers: 50 mm

Headphone battery life: 24 hours

Weight: 300g