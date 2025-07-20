Cyberpunk 2077: Best graphics settings for Macs

Cyberpunk 2077 recently launched on the Mac platform for the first time since its release in 2020. Judging by Cyberpunk 2077's Mac system requirements, it is quite well optimized, even running on older SoCs like the base model M1. However, judging the right settings for your device solely based on the requirements can be tricky.

To get the best performance and also the best visual quality, it is crucial to optimize the game's settings. This guide will look into the best graphics settings for Cyberpunk 2077 on Apple Mac devices.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 settings for Apple M1

Cyberpunk 2077 is well optimized on the Apple M1 chipset (Image via CD Projekt RED)

If you own a new Mac, chances are that it doesn't have an M1 chipset. However, for older users who still do, the game is quite well optimized. Being an entry-level chipset, it is capable of lower resolutions and graphics settings. We recommend using the "For this Mac" preset as it offers the best of both worlds by maintaining a super smooth 50-60 FPS framerate along with good quality visuals.

The game is still very playable, even at the High or Ultra graphics preset, showing around 20-30 FPS on average. While many don't prefer this, those who prioritize quality can opt for this setting.

Those who own an M1 Max chipset can opt for 1080p resolution with the High graphics preset and still get close to 60 FPS.

These are the best Cyberpunk 2077 settings for the M1 chipset:

Graphics settings

Quick Preset: For This Mac

For This Mac Resolution Scaling: MetalFX

MetalFX MetalFX: Dynamic Resolution Scaling

Dynamic Resolution Scaling MetalFX Sharpness: 0.50

0.50 Target frames per second: 30

30 Minimum Resolution: 50

50 Maximum Resolution: 65

65 Frame Generation: Off

Off Texture Quality: Low

Low Ray Tracing: Off

Off Crowd Density: Low

Basic

Field of View: 80

80 Film Grain: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Lens Flare: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Advanced

Contact Shadows: On

On Improved Facial Lighting Geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 4

4 Local Shadow Mesh Quality: Low

Low Local Shadow Quality: Low

Low Cascaded Shadows Range: Medium

Medium Cascaded Shadows Resolution: Medium

Medium Distant Shadows Resolution: Low

Low Volumetric Fog Resolution: Low

Low Volumetric Cloud Quality: Medium

Medium Max Dynamic Decals: Low

Low Screen Space Reflections Quality: Low

Low Subsurface Scattering Quality: Low

Low Ambient Occlusion: Low

Low Color Precision: Medium

Medium Mirror Quality: Low

Low Level of Detail (LOD): Low

Video settings

Monitor: 1

1 VSync: Off

Off Maximum FPS: 30

30 Windowed Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 HDR Mode: None

None Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Intel Xe Low Latency: Off

Best Cyberpunk 2077 settings for Apple M2

Cyberpunk 2077 looks superb on the M2 chipset (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The game runs and looks incredible on the Apple M2 chipset, easily handling Medium graphics settings at 1080p. We recommend you use MetalFX and set it to Dynamic Resolution Scaling mode, as it automatically renders resolution to maintain a target framerate.

For M2 Pro or Max users, we recommend you use the 1080p resolution with the High graphics preset. The SoC easily handles the game at this setting at a stable 60 FPS framerate. However, we suggest you refrain from using Ray Tracing.

These are the best Cyberpunk 2077 settings for the M2 chipset:

Graphics settings

Quick Preset: Custom

Custom Resolution Scaling: MetalFX

MetalFX MetalFX: Dynamic Resolution Scaling

Dynamic Resolution Scaling MetalFX Sharpness: 0.50

0.50 Target frames per second: 30

30 Minimum Resolution: 50

50 Maximum Resolution: 65

65 Frame Generation: Off

Off Texture Quality: Medium

Medium Ray Tracing: Off

Off Crowd Density: Low

Basic

Field of View: 80

80 Film Grain: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: Off

Off Lens Flare: On

On Motion Blur: Off

Advanced

Contact Shadows: On

On Improved Facial Lighting Geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local Shadow Mesh Quality: Medium

Medium Local Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded Shadows Range: Medium

Medium Cascaded Shadows Resolution: Medium

Medium Distant Shadows Resolution: Medium

Medium Volumetric Fog Resolution: Medium

Medium Volumetric Cloud Quality: Medium

Medium Max Dynamic Decals: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections Quality: Medium

Medium Subsurface Scattering Quality: Medium

Medium Ambient Occlusion: Medium

Medium Color Precision: Medium

Medium Mirror Quality: Medium

Medium Level of Detail (LOD): Medium

Video settings

Monitor: 1

1 VSync: Off

Off Maximum FPS: 30

30 Windowed Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 HDR Mode: None

None Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Intel Xe Low Latency: Off

Best Cyberpunk 2077 settings for Apple M3

The Apple M3 is capable of handling higher resolutions easily (Image via CD Projekt RED)

Cyberpunk 2077 looks stunning at 1080p resolution on the Apple M3 chipset. We've enabled a mix of High and Medium graphics settings and also used MetalFX upscaling. However, we recommend sticking to a 30 FPS frame cap on the base M3 chipset. You could get higher framerates by lowering graphics settings or your resolution, but the visual quality could end up looking smudgy or blurry.

Those who have the M3 Pro or Max chipset can set the framerate cap to 60 FPS and use the High graphics preset for the best quality. The game looks absolutely stunning on this mode. It also runs well at 1440p resolution on the M3 Max, so you could turn it on if you want better quality.

We recommend that you don't use Ray Tracing on the base M3 chipset and only enable it if you have the Apple M3 Pro chipset or higher. Be sure to set Ray Tracing to Medium to avoid facing performance issues.

These are the best Cyberpunk 2077 settings for the M3 chipset:

Graphics settings

Quick Preset: Custom

Custom Resolution Scaling: MetalFX

MetalFX MetalFX: Dynamic Resolution Scaling

Dynamic Resolution Scaling MetalFX Sharpness: 0.50

0.50 Target frames per second: 30

30 Minimum Resolution: 50

50 Maximum Resolution: 65

65 Frame Generation: Off

Off Texture Quality: High

High Ray Tracing: Off

Off Crowd Density: Medium

Basic

Field of View: 80

80 Film Grain: Off

Off Chromatic Aberration: Off

Off Depth of Field: On

On Lens Flare: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Advanced

Contact Shadows: On

On Improved Facial Lighting Geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local Shadow Mesh Quality: Medium

Medium Local Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded Shadows Range: High

High Cascaded Shadows Resolution: High

High Distant Shadows Resolution: Medium

Medium Volumetric Fog Resolution: Medium

Medium Volumetric Cloud Quality: Medium

Medium Max Dynamic Decals: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections Quality: High

High Subsurface Scattering Quality: Medium

Medium Ambient Occlusion: Medium

Medium Color Precision: Medium

Medium Mirror Quality: Medium

Medium Level of Detail (LOD): High

Video settings

Monitor: 1

1 VSync: Off

Off Maximum FPS: 30

30 Windowed Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 HDR Mode: None

None Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Intel Xe Low Latency: Off

Best Cyberpunk 2077 settings for Apple M4

The Apple M4 chipset is the best SoC for Ray Tracing in Cyberpunk 2077 (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The game looks and runs the best on the Apple M4 chipset. The base chip does well with the Medium graphics preset at 1080p resolution. MetalFX has also been enabled, which gives a good boost in terms of performance. However, enabling higher graphics or RT on the base chip can cause performance issues.

Those who have Macs featuring the M4 Pro or M4 Max chipsets can enjoy the game at its best. With MetalFX DRS, the title puts up over 70-80 FPS at 1080p with the High graphics preset, which is superb.

It also handles Ray Tracing like a beast, even at 1080p resolution with High or Ultra settings enabled. However, at this mode, the game only puts up an average of 40-60 FPS.

These are the best Cyberpunk 2077 settings for the M4 chipset:

Graphics settings

Quick Preset: Custom

Custom Resolution Scaling: MetalFX

MetalFX MetalFX: Dynamic Resolution Scaling

Dynamic Resolution Scaling MetalFX Sharpness: 0.50

0.50 Target frames per second: 60

60 Minimum Resolution: 50

50 Maximum Resolution: 65

65 Frame Generation: Off

Off Texture Quality: Medium

Ray Tracing

Ray Tracing: On

On Ray-Traced Reflections: Off

Off Ray-Traced Sun Shadows: On

On Ray-Traced Local Shadows: On

On Ray-Traced Lighting: Medium

Medium Path Tracing: Off

Performance

Crowd Density: Medium

Basic

Field of View: On

On Film Grain: On

On Chromatic Aberration: On

On Depth of Field: On

On Lens Flare: On

On Motion Blur: On

Advanced

Contact Shadows: On

On Improved Facial Lighting Geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local Shadow Mesh Quality: Medium

Medium Local Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded Shadows Range: High

High Cascaded Shadows Resolution: High

High Distant Shadows Resolution: Medium

Medium Volumetric Fog Resolution: Medium

Medium Volumetric Cloud Quality: Medium

Medium Max Dynamic Decals: Medium

Medium Screen Space Reflections Quality: High

High Subsurface Scattering Quality: Medium

Medium Ambient Occlusion: Medium

Medium Color Precision: Medium

Medium Mirror Quality: Medium

Medium Level of Detail (LOD): High

Video settings

Monitor: 1

1 VSync: Off

Off Maximum FPS: 60

60 Windowed Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 HDR Mode: None

None Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off

Off Intel Xe Low Latency: Off

This concludes the article on the best settings for Cyberpunk 2077 on the Mac. We recommend sticking to a max of Medium and High settings on the base model SoCs. However, for Pro and Max variant users, we recommend using High or Ultra settings at 1080p. Ray Tracing is limited to M3 and M4 chipsets, so it's best to be used on capable systems for good performance.

