Cyberpunk 2077: Best graphics settings for Macs

Cyberpunk 2077 recently launched on the Mac platform for the first time since its release in 2020. Judging by Cyberpunk 2077's Mac system requirements, it is quite well optimized, even running on older SoCs like the base model M1. However, judging the right settings for your device solely based on the requirements can be tricky.
To get the best performance and also the best visual quality, it is crucial to optimize the game's settings. This guide will look into the best graphics settings for Cyberpunk 2077 on Apple Mac devices.
Best Cyberpunk 2077 settings for Apple M1
If you own a new Mac, chances are that it doesn't have an M1 chipset. However, for older users who still do, the game is quite well optimized. Being an entry-level chipset, it is capable of lower resolutions and graphics settings. We recommend using the "For this Mac" preset as it offers the best of both worlds by maintaining a super smooth 50-60 FPS framerate along with good quality visuals.
The game is still very playable, even at the High or Ultra graphics preset, showing around 20-30 FPS on average. While many don't prefer this, those who prioritize quality can opt for this setting.
Those who own an M1 Max chipset can opt for 1080p resolution with the High graphics preset and still get close to 60 FPS.
These are the best Cyberpunk 2077 settings for the M1 chipset:
Graphics settings
- Quick Preset: For This Mac
- Resolution Scaling: MetalFX
- MetalFX: Dynamic Resolution Scaling
- MetalFX Sharpness: 0.50
- Target frames per second: 30
- Minimum Resolution: 50
- Maximum Resolution: 65
- Frame Generation: Off
- Texture Quality: Low
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Crowd Density: Low
Basic
- Field of View: 80
- Film Grain: Off
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Lens Flare: On
- Motion Blur: Off
Advanced
- Contact Shadows: On
- Improved Facial Lighting Geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 4
- Local Shadow Mesh Quality: Low
- Local Shadow Quality: Low
- Cascaded Shadows Range: Medium
- Cascaded Shadows Resolution: Medium
- Distant Shadows Resolution: Low
- Volumetric Fog Resolution: Low
- Volumetric Cloud Quality: Medium
- Max Dynamic Decals: Low
- Screen Space Reflections Quality: Low
- Subsurface Scattering Quality: Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Low
- Color Precision: Medium
- Mirror Quality: Low
- Level of Detail (LOD): Low
Video settings
- Monitor: 1
- VSync: Off
- Maximum FPS: 30
- Windowed Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- HDR Mode: None
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Intel Xe Low Latency: Off
Best Cyberpunk 2077 settings for Apple M2
The game runs and looks incredible on the Apple M2 chipset, easily handling Medium graphics settings at 1080p. We recommend you use MetalFX and set it to Dynamic Resolution Scaling mode, as it automatically renders resolution to maintain a target framerate.
For M2 Pro or Max users, we recommend you use the 1080p resolution with the High graphics preset. The SoC easily handles the game at this setting at a stable 60 FPS framerate. However, we suggest you refrain from using Ray Tracing.
These are the best Cyberpunk 2077 settings for the M2 chipset:
Graphics settings
- Quick Preset: Custom
- Resolution Scaling: MetalFX
- MetalFX: Dynamic Resolution Scaling
- MetalFX Sharpness: 0.50
- Target frames per second: 30
- Minimum Resolution: 50
- Maximum Resolution: 65
- Frame Generation: Off
- Texture Quality: Medium
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Crowd Density: Low
Basic
- Field of View: 80
- Film Grain: Off
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: Off
- Lens Flare: On
- Motion Blur: Off
Advanced
- Contact Shadows: On
- Improved Facial Lighting Geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local Shadow Mesh Quality: Medium
- Local Shadow Quality: Medium
- Cascaded Shadows Range: Medium
- Cascaded Shadows Resolution: Medium
- Distant Shadows Resolution: Medium
- Volumetric Fog Resolution: Medium
- Volumetric Cloud Quality: Medium
- Max Dynamic Decals: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections Quality: Medium
- Subsurface Scattering Quality: Medium
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Color Precision: Medium
- Mirror Quality: Medium
- Level of Detail (LOD): Medium
Video settings
- Monitor: 1
- VSync: Off
- Maximum FPS: 30
- Windowed Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- HDR Mode: None
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Intel Xe Low Latency: Off
Best Cyberpunk 2077 settings for Apple M3
Cyberpunk 2077 looks stunning at 1080p resolution on the Apple M3 chipset. We've enabled a mix of High and Medium graphics settings and also used MetalFX upscaling. However, we recommend sticking to a 30 FPS frame cap on the base M3 chipset. You could get higher framerates by lowering graphics settings or your resolution, but the visual quality could end up looking smudgy or blurry.
Those who have the M3 Pro or Max chipset can set the framerate cap to 60 FPS and use the High graphics preset for the best quality. The game looks absolutely stunning on this mode. It also runs well at 1440p resolution on the M3 Max, so you could turn it on if you want better quality.
We recommend that you don't use Ray Tracing on the base M3 chipset and only enable it if you have the Apple M3 Pro chipset or higher. Be sure to set Ray Tracing to Medium to avoid facing performance issues.
These are the best Cyberpunk 2077 settings for the M3 chipset:
Graphics settings
- Quick Preset: Custom
- Resolution Scaling: MetalFX
- MetalFX: Dynamic Resolution Scaling
- MetalFX Sharpness: 0.50
- Target frames per second: 30
- Minimum Resolution: 50
- Maximum Resolution: 65
- Frame Generation: Off
- Texture Quality: High
- Ray Tracing: Off
- Crowd Density: Medium
Basic
- Field of View: 80
- Film Grain: Off
- Chromatic Aberration: Off
- Depth of Field: On
- Lens Flare: Off
- Motion Blur: Off
Advanced
- Contact Shadows: On
- Improved Facial Lighting Geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local Shadow Mesh Quality: Medium
- Local Shadow Quality: Medium
- Cascaded Shadows Range: High
- Cascaded Shadows Resolution: High
- Distant Shadows Resolution: Medium
- Volumetric Fog Resolution: Medium
- Volumetric Cloud Quality: Medium
- Max Dynamic Decals: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections Quality: High
- Subsurface Scattering Quality: Medium
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Color Precision: Medium
- Mirror Quality: Medium
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
Video settings
- Monitor: 1
- VSync: Off
- Maximum FPS: 30
- Windowed Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- HDR Mode: None
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Intel Xe Low Latency: Off
Best Cyberpunk 2077 settings for Apple M4
The game looks and runs the best on the Apple M4 chipset. The base chip does well with the Medium graphics preset at 1080p resolution. MetalFX has also been enabled, which gives a good boost in terms of performance. However, enabling higher graphics or RT on the base chip can cause performance issues.
Those who have Macs featuring the M4 Pro or M4 Max chipsets can enjoy the game at its best. With MetalFX DRS, the title puts up over 70-80 FPS at 1080p with the High graphics preset, which is superb.
It also handles Ray Tracing like a beast, even at 1080p resolution with High or Ultra settings enabled. However, at this mode, the game only puts up an average of 40-60 FPS.
These are the best Cyberpunk 2077 settings for the M4 chipset:
Graphics settings
- Quick Preset: Custom
- Resolution Scaling: MetalFX
- MetalFX: Dynamic Resolution Scaling
- MetalFX Sharpness: 0.50
- Target frames per second: 60
- Minimum Resolution: 50
- Maximum Resolution: 65
- Frame Generation: Off
- Texture Quality: Medium
Ray Tracing
- Ray Tracing: On
- Ray-Traced Reflections: Off
- Ray-Traced Sun Shadows: On
- Ray-Traced Local Shadows: On
- Ray-Traced Lighting: Medium
- Path Tracing: Off
Performance
- Crowd Density: Medium
Basic
- Field of View: On
- Film Grain: On
- Chromatic Aberration: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Lens Flare: On
- Motion Blur: On
Advanced
- Contact Shadows: On
- Improved Facial Lighting Geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local Shadow Mesh Quality: Medium
- Local Shadow Quality: Medium
- Cascaded Shadows Range: High
- Cascaded Shadows Resolution: High
- Distant Shadows Resolution: Medium
- Volumetric Fog Resolution: Medium
- Volumetric Cloud Quality: Medium
- Max Dynamic Decals: Medium
- Screen Space Reflections Quality: High
- Subsurface Scattering Quality: Medium
- Ambient Occlusion: Medium
- Color Precision: Medium
- Mirror Quality: Medium
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
Video settings
- Monitor: 1
- VSync: Off
- Maximum FPS: 60
- Windowed Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- HDR Mode: None
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: Off
- Intel Xe Low Latency: Off
This concludes the article on the best settings for Cyberpunk 2077 on the Mac. We recommend sticking to a max of Medium and High settings on the base model SoCs. However, for Pro and Max variant users, we recommend using High or Ultra settings at 1080p. Ray Tracing is limited to M3 and M4 chipsets, so it's best to be used on capable systems for good performance.
