Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Best graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 and 2060 Super (2.0)

The RTX 2060 and the 2060 Super are superb 1080p gaming graphics cards, launched a couple of generations ago as successors to the very popular GTX 1060. Even years after their launch, these GPUs can handle some of the latest and most demanding titles with some tweaks to the settings. This makes them solid options for playing Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, which brings better graphics and new improvements to the gameplay mechanics.
In this article, we will go over the best graphics settings in Cyberpunk 2077 for the Nvidia RTX 2060 and the 2060 Super. Do note that none of these cards can play the game at the highest settings at 1080p and some tweaks are necessary.
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060
The RTX 2060 doesn't pack a ton of graphics rendering power. The GPU packs a limited 6 GB memory buffer, which is lacking in 2023. However, with sufficient tweaks, it can play Cyberpunk at smooth and high framerates.
Our recommendations for the best settings in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 are as follows:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: N/A
- DLSS Super Resolution: N/A
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: 0.20
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: Medium
- Cascaded shadows range: Medium
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Medium
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: Medium
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: Off
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: Off
- Ray-traced local shadows: Off
- Ray-traced lighting: Off
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: bOff
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 Super
The Nvidia RTX 2060 Super is slightly more powerful than the original 2060 from 2018. This allows gamers to crank up the settings slightly in Cyberpunk 2077 without losing a bunch of performance. We recommend a mix of medium and high settings in the title with FSR turned on.
The best settings combination for the RTX 2060 Super in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 is as follows:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: N/A
- DLSS Super Resolution: N/A
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: 0.20
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: On
- Chromatic aberration: On
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 8
- Local shadow mesh quality: Medium
- Local shadow quality: Medium
- Cascaded shadows range: High
- Cascaded shadows resolution: High
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra
- Max dynamic decals: Medium
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: High
- Mirror quality: High
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: Off
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: Off
- Ray-traced local shadows: Off
- Ray-traced lighting: Off
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: Off
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 2560 x 1440
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost
The Nvidia RTX 2060 and 2060 are no longer among the most powerful graphics cards in the market. Therefore, players relying on these Turing GPUs will now have to tweak the settings in the latest and most demanding games. With the above combinations applied, Cyberpunk 2077 runs pretty well on these 60-class budget pixel-pushers.