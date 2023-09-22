Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Best graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 and 2060 Super (2.0)

The RTX 2060 and the 2060 Super are superb 1080p gaming graphics cards, launched a couple of generations ago as successors to the very popular GTX 1060. Even years after their launch, these GPUs can handle some of the latest and most demanding titles with some tweaks to the settings. This makes them solid options for playing Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, which brings better graphics and new improvements to the gameplay mechanics.

In this article, we will go over the best graphics settings in Cyberpunk 2077 for the Nvidia RTX 2060 and the 2060 Super. Do note that none of these cards can play the game at the highest settings at 1080p and some tweaks are necessary.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060

The RTX 2060 doesn't pack a ton of graphics rendering power. The GPU packs a limited 6 GB memory buffer, which is lacking in 2023. However, with sufficient tweaks, it can play Cyberpunk at smooth and high framerates.

Our recommendations for the best settings in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 are as follows:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: N/A

N/A Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced

Balanced AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: 0.20

0.20 Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows range: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Medium

Medium Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: Medium

Medium Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing: Off

Off Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced local shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced lighting: Off

Off Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: bOff

Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 2060 Super

The Nvidia RTX 2060 Super is slightly more powerful than the original 2060 from 2018. This allows gamers to crank up the settings slightly in Cyberpunk 2077 without losing a bunch of performance. We recommend a mix of medium and high settings in the title with FSR turned on.

The best settings combination for the RTX 2060 Super in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 is as follows:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: N/A

N/A Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced

Balanced AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: 0.20

0.20 Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: Medium

Medium Local shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows range: High

High Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Medium

Medium Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing: Off

Off Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced local shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced lighting: Off

Off Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: Off

Off Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

The Nvidia RTX 2060 and 2060 are no longer among the most powerful graphics cards in the market. Therefore, players relying on these Turing GPUs will now have to tweak the settings in the latest and most demanding games. With the above combinations applied, Cyberpunk 2077 runs pretty well on these 60-class budget pixel-pushers.