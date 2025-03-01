Does Monster Hunter Wilds support ray tracing on all platforms?

Monster Hunter Wilds, the latest addition to Capcom's critically acclaimed action RPG series, has been designed with detailed visuals to maximize the power of today's gaming hardware. One area a lot of gamers lately focus on is ray tracing, as it increases the graphical fidelity of the game.

So, let's find out whether this newly released monster hunter experience has ray tracing on different platforms it released on.

Ray tracing in Monster Hunter Wilds

Ray tracing mimics light behavior to render realistic reflections, shadows, and lighting effects to enhance the visual experience. This technology is available in Monster Hunter Wilds to increase reflections on water bodies to provide depth and realism to the game's environments.

Ray tracing on PS5 Pro and PS5

Capcom introduced three unique graphics modes on the PS5 Pro — Prioritize Resolution Mode, Balanced Mode, and Prioritize Framerate Mode. One can personalize their experience according to their desired performance. Among the three graphics modes, only Priotrize Resolution and Balanced Modes have ray tracing enabled.

Monster Hunter Wilds on PS5 (Image via Capcom || Sportskeeda Gaming)

On the base PS5, this ARPG doesn't support ray tracing. Therefore, PS5 users will not be able to enjoy the enhanced graphics.

Ray tracing on PC and Xbox Series X/S

Monster Hunter Wilds supports ray traced reflections on water bodies and metallic surfaces on PC. However, ray tracing would reduce the game's performance by approximately 7-8%. So, you would have better and more realistic graphics but at the expense of system resources.

Xbox Series X/S would offer a similar performance and visuals to the base PS5. So, Capcom's latest monster-hunting tile doesn't support ray tracing on Series X/S like their Sony counterpart.

Whether you need a richer experience with realistic graphics or a smooth performance-focused hunting experience is entirely up to your preference. We would recommend playing Monster Hunter Wilds with and without ray tracing to see what suits your style.

