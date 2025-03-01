After a long wait, Monster Hunter Wilds has finally been released globally. But before setting out on a journey to hunt monsters, you must decide whether you want to use a controller or a mouse and keyboard on the PC. After all, the input method can significantly impact your hunting experience. So, let's dive in to find the most optimal input device to play this newly released action role-playing game (ARPG).

Playing Monster Hunter Wilds with a controller

This game's mechanics easily adapt to a controller due to its availability on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.The controller offers analog stick movements, making your character's in-game actions more fluid and accurate. Moreover, you can easily pull off complex move combos with a controller because of its ergonomic format.

Controller for fluid movement and melee combat (Image via Capcom)

Most present-day controllers feature haptic feedback and vibrations as cues for you to keep track of what's happening in the game. This will keep you on your toes at all times, making you aware of a monster's behavior or other dangers lurking around the corner.

Playing MHW with a mouse and keyboard

Playing this ARPG with a keyboard and mouse has its own set of advantages. The mouse helps you aim more precisely, which is suited for a playstyle that uses ranged weapons. So, you can target a monster's weak spots with ease when using a mouse over a controller.

Keyboard and Mouse for precise ranged attacks (Image via Capcom)

Meanwhile, a keyboard has more keys than a controller, allowing for more keybinding options. So, players can bind each action to a separate key instead of having to remember multiple button combos on a controller. It helps players access an item or perform a crucial in-game action much faster. Moreover, a mechanical keyboard will further enhance the experience due to the improved response time.

Which one should you choose?

The choice between a keyboard and mouse or a controller eventually comes down to personal preference. If you have a melee-focused playstyle, the controller will be a great choice due to its smooth movement and easy input button combos. A mouse and keyboard will be more suited for those who prefer long-range weapons and want more key bindings for better management.

We recommend that you use both a controller and a keyboard and mouse before coming to a conclusion. This is where the PC version shines since it allows a seamless transition between input styles, helping you figure out your preferred input method.

