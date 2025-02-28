Monster Hunter Wilds anti-tamper error: Possible causes and fixes explored

After a long wait, Monster Hunter Wilds is finally available for fans to enjoy some hunting adventure. However, the fun is being hindered by the "anti-tamper error," which is causing issues with booting the game. We delve into the potential causes for this error and also suggests fixes to run this new action RPG smoothly.

Note: The fixes mentioned herein are not guaranteed to work for every user.

Possible causes for Monster Hunter Wilds anti-tamper error

The "anti-tamper error" in Monster Hunter Wilds has been happening primarily due to the game using Denuvo DRM protection. However, there could be other causes behind this error that, such as

Corrupted game files : Incomplete installation or damaged game files can trigger the anti-tamper system.

: Incomplete installation or damaged game files can trigger the anti-tamper system. Outdated GPU driver : Running an outdated GPU driver can also lead to compatibility issues, resulting in this error.

: Running an outdated GPU driver can also lead to compatibility issues, resulting in this error. Antivirus and firewall interference : Antivirus software or firewalls might mistake game files for a dangerous threat to the system, causing issues with the game.

: Antivirus software or firewalls might mistake game files for a dangerous threat to the system, causing issues with the game. Administrative privileges: Lack of proper permissions can also prevent Monster Hunter Wilds from accessing necessary system resources.

Potential fixes for Monster Hunter Wilds anti-tamper error

Fixes for Monster Hunter Wilds anti-tamper issue (Image via Capcom || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Try these fixes to address the Monster Hunter Wilds anti-tamper error:

Restart Steam and your PC

Exit the Steam client completely.

Rebooting your PC can resolve temporary glitches.

Re-launch Steam and start Monster Hunter Wilds again.

Update the GPU driver

Identify your GPU model.

your GPU model. Visit the website for your respective GPU and download the latest compatible driver.

Install the GPU Drivers following the on-screen instructions.

Restart your PC for the changes to take effect.

Run Monster Hunter Wilds.

Delete CrashReport.exe and CrashReportDLL.dll

Locate the Monster Hunter Wilds installation folder.

Find the CrashReport.exe and CrashReportDLL.dll files.

Delete or move those files from the installation folder.

Repair game files

Open the Steam library and navigate to Monster Hunter Wilds.

Right-click on Monster Hunter Wilds and select Properties .

. Go to the Local Files tab and click on Verify Integrity of Game Files .

tab and click on . Steam will automatically repair any corrupted files.

Run Monster Hunter Wilds as Administrator

Find MonsterHunterWilds.exe in the installation folder.

Right-click and select 'Properties' to navigate to the 'Compatibility' tab.

Check 'Run this program as an administrator' and click Apply for the changes to take effect.

Launch the game.

Allow Monster Hunter Wilds through firewall and antivirus

Open the Security settings to access your firewall and antivirus software.

Include MonsterHunterWilds.exe in the list of allowed applications and save the changes.

Restart Your PC to apply the new configurations.

By following these steps, players can resolve the anti-tamper error to fully immerse themselves in the captivating world of Monster Hunter Wilds, and enjoy some fun hunting experiences.

