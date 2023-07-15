Exoprimal best controller settings for Xbox

After much anticipation, Capcom has released Exoprimal, an exciting new title. In this action-packed third-person shooter, players face the challenge of fending off waves of ancient dinosaurs. Equipped with formidable Exosuits, you and your friends can team up for an exhilarating multiplayer adventure. The gameplay of Exoprimal is known for its contagious energy, as hordes of enemy dinosaurs relentlessly swarm your team.

Fans looking forward to playing Exoprimal can find the best Xbox controller settings in this article.

Best Exoprimal controller settings for Xbox

Exoprimal offers a multitude of elements. To enhance your adventure on Bikitoa Island, you can tweak certain preferences at the beginning of your quest, such as the fighting mechanics and how you move around.

Controller Settings

Sensitivity

Sensitivity X-Axis : 5

: 5 Sensitivity Y-Axis : 5

: 5 Pilot Sensitivity X-Axis : 5

: 5 Pilot Sensitivity Y-Axis : 5

: 5 Pilot Aiming Sensitivity X-Axis : 5

: 5 Pilot Aiming Sensitivity Y-Axis : 5

: 5 Dominator Sensitivity X-Axis : 5

: 5 Dominator Sensitivity Y-Axis : 5

: 5 Deadeye Sensitivity X-Axis : 5

: 5 Deadeye Sensitivity Y-Axis : 5

: 5 Vibrant Scope Sensitivity (x2.0) X-Axis : 5

: 5 Vibrant Scope Sensitivity (x2.0) Y-Axis : 5

: 5 Vibrant Scope Sensitivity (x3.0) X-Axis : 5

: 5 Vibrant Scope Sensitivity (x3.0) Y-Axis: 5

Settings

Invert Camera X-Axis: Off

X-Axis: Off Invert Camera Y-Axis : Off

: Off Swap Left & Right Sticks : Off

: Off Right Stick Deadzone : 10

: 10 Left Stick Deadzone : 10

: 10 Acceleration Delay : 0

: 0 Stick Response Curve : Curve

: Curve Aim Assist Scaling : 10

: 10 Menu Cursor Speed : 5

: 5 Controller Vibration: On

Button Mapping

Jump : A

: A Primary Attack : RT

: RT Active Skill 1/Aim : LT

: LT Active Skill 2 : RB

: RB Active Skill 3 : LB

: LB Sprint/Scope Magnification : Left stick button

: Left stick button Reload/Interact : X

: X Rig Skill : Y

: Y Place Craft : B

: B Overdrive : Y+B

: Y+B Suit Change : View button

: View button Comm Wheel : Up (D-pad)

: Up (D-pad) Help Navigation : Right (D-pad)

: Right (D-pad) Player List : Left (D-pad)

: Left (D-pad) Suit Details : Down (D-pad)

: Down (D-pad) Marker: Right stick button

HUD Settings

Action Prompts : Display

: Display Reload Prompts : Display

: Display Hitmarker Display : Display

: Display Damage Value Display : Display

: Display Damage Indicator Display : Display All

: Display All Hostile Player Outlines : Regular

: Regular Allied Player Outlines : Regular

: Regular Display Ally Name : Display

: Display Reticle Color : White

: White Reticle Opacity : 100

: 100 Reticle Size: Default

Accessibility

Camera Shake : Default

: Default Communication Log Text : Default

: Default Color Perception Filter : Off

: Off Blood Spatter Display : On

: On Change Blood Spatter Color: Red

With the arrival of Exoprimal, players can embark on multiple paths to defend against the dinosaur invasion in an array of game modes.

Offering PvP and PvE experiences, the title features a plethora of competitive and cooperative content to keep players content. As an online-only title, the game's narrative lacks a dominant single-player story.

