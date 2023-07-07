"Feels like a cult:" Threads leaves users divided over security concerns, as it crosses 50 million sign up

Threads has crossed 50 million downloads since it launched yesterday. The app goes viral, and everyone is stumped about a new Twitter rival. However, it has also gathered severe backlash as users learned about privacy issues. Add to that, deleting your Threads account also removes your Instagram account. This, coupled with Twitter's plans to sue Meta, has sparked some controversy around this app.

It's not every day that a new social media app launches these days. Thus, it was normal for netizens to be excited about this new platform. In addition, the app is bound to Instagram, and users can quickly bring their following lists, so they don't have to start over.

But the controversy has sparked sharp polarity in the community. Let's look at how the app is faring a day after its debut.

Threads has received mixed ratings -- should you download it?

Threads have become the fastest-growing app of all time. It has broken all records set by ChatGPT earlier this year. The simple text-based conversation app is now the talk of the town, with significant internet persona like MrBeast and Jon Rettinger joining on day 1. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Will Smith have gathered over 1 million followers within hours of setting up their accounts, which explains the craze.

The last social media platform that resulted in many responses was Clubhouse. But this new microblogging app has dwarfed the audio chatting platform's records. Many took to the internet to define Threads as the latest in line with Meta's platforms designed to take on what's working for other social media companies: Reels was built to take on TikTok, and Stories for Snapchat, for instance.

However, privacy concerns have bothered many. The app is reportedly gathering browsing information. It is worth noting that the platform doesn't use a browser for any of its functionalities.

Many more noted that users can't delete their Threads account once they sign up. If they wish to do so, their Instagram account would also get removed. This has been defined as a cult-like setup by some netizens.

ABDELHADI @abdelllhadiii



App Not the damn terms and conditions, I can't believe I fell for it, This shitty app #Threads feels like a cult once you're in there's no way out. #Threads App Not the damn terms and conditions, I can't believe I fell for it, This shitty app #Threads feels like a cult once you're in there's no way out.#ThreadsApp https://t.co/ZVHMVLGUES

Twitter CEO Elon Musk also took to the platform to note that the new social media has copied elements of the microblogging website. Twitter's plans to sue Meta for violating trade secrets and intellectual property theft were revealed in another leak.

T(w)itter Daily News  @TitterDaily NEWS: Twitter is threatening to sue Meta over "systematic, willful and unlawful misappropriation" of Twitter's trade secrets and IP, as well as scraping of Twitter's data, in a cease-and-desist letter sent yesterday to Zuckerberg by Elon's lawyer Alex Spiro. NEWS: Twitter is threatening to sue Meta over "systematic, willful and unlawful misappropriation" of Twitter's trade secrets and IP, as well as scraping of Twitter's data, in a cease-and-desist letter sent yesterday to Zuckerberg by Elon's lawyer Alex Spiro. https://t.co/enWhnlYcAt

It has also been alleged that Meta hired some ex-Twitter employees to develop the new platform after they were laid off following Musk's acquisition of the forum.

Despite this controversy, the app continues to grow by the hour. It is expected that Threads will overtake ChatGPT's record of 100 million users within this week. However, how many people stick around to keep using the platform months after launch remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes