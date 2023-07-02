"If Elon Musk don't sort this out before Wimbledon starts I am calling for a revolt" - Tennis fans miffed with new limit on tweets viewing

Tennis fans recently expressed their discontent with Elon Musk, who has imposed a new restriction on the visibility of tweets just before the commencement of the highly anticipated 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Twitter has implemented a temporary restriction on the number of tweets that users can access in a single day. In a tweet of his own, Twitter owner Musk previously stated that unverified accounts were limited to reading 600 posts per day, while new unverified accounts are restricted to 300. On the other hand, verified accounts currently face a limit of 6,000 posts per day.

Facing backlash from the Twitter community, the tech entrepreneur made further adjustments to the limit on viewing tweets. He again announced that unverified accounts are now restricted to viewing 1,000 posts per day, with new unverified accounts facing an even lower limit of 500. In contrast, verified accounts currently have a daily limit of 10,000 posts.

Elon Musk explained that these temporary restrictions were put in place to combat the excessive levels of data scraping and system manipulation.

Tennis fans were left astounded by the imposed restriction. They promptly turned to social media platforms to voice their dissatisfaction. One fan stated that if Musk doesn't sort out this viewing limit before the Wimbledon Championships start, they would call for "a revolt."

"If Elon don't sort this out before Wimbledon starts I am calling for a revolt!" a fan tweeted.

Another fan was astonished by Elon Musk's audacity to pull off such a stunt during the grasscourt Major, of all occasions.

"Elon really pulled this shit during Wimbledon of all times…" the fan tweeted.

Here are a few other reactions:

A limit of 300-600 posts/day is absolutely *nothing* during majors. This decision would *kill* Tennis Twitter, a community which - despite not being perfect - has helped to connect us fans in ways that were previously unimaginable, and which holds up some careers.

"It may be tough, but I heard Roger Federer did it once" - Iga Swiatek on focusing on preseason to win Wimbledon title

Iga Swiatek

Grasscourts are not Iga Swiatek's preferred surface similar to Roger Federer's aversion to clay.

During a recent pre-tournament press conference at Wimbledon, the World No. 1 revealed that she had come across an article mentioning how Federer dedicated an entire preseason to prepare for the French Open, a challenge that the young Swiss maestro had yet to conquer.

"It may be tough, but I heard that Roger Federer once did the preseason on Roland Garros," Swiatek said. "I think - I'm not sure - because he wanted to win Roland Garros obviously later in the season."

Elaborating on her chances of achieving great success on grass, Swiatek expressed her optimistic aspirations of contending for the Wimbledon trophy.

She firmly believes that with increased familiarity with the surface and a greater number of matches played, her chances of emerging victorious at the grasscourt Major will significantly improve.

"If I would have more time to play on grass, I'm pretty sure that I would be able to play better and better. But as I said, if you play well in Roland Garros, you have only like one week of practice and one week of tournament, then you go on Wimbledon," she continued.

"This year I feel like we had more time to kind of focus on, like, the basics, more time to also play matches. Yeah, I'm using that time as much as possible."

Iga Swiatek will take on Zhu Lin in the first round at SW19 on Monday.

