Google Pixel 6A vs iPhone SE: Which one's the better budget smartphone in 2023?

The Google Pixel 6A and the iPhone SE, launched in 2022, are two of the most popular choices for a budget premium smartphone in 2023. Being the smartphone industry leaders, Google and Apple never miss an opportunity to bring innovations and features to their new releases.

Both brands are already frontrunners in the flagship market, but due to high demand for budget phones, the former started its A-series smartphones, whereas the latter offers SE edition phones for budget smartphone users. This article will explore the latest budget offerings from the aforementioned brands and discuss key features to help you find the best for yourself in 2023.

Google Pixel 6A vs iPhone SE: Specifications and design

Phone Pixel 6A iPhone SE Current Price $349 (Can purchase for as low as $249 with discounts) $426 Processor Tensor G1 with a dedicated machine learning and image processing core A15 Bionic Display OLED 6.1 inches 60 Hz with Gorilla Glass 3 4.7" Super Retina display, 302 ppi, True Tone Display Camera 12.2 MP wide, 12 MP ultrawide, and an 8 MP selfie shooter 12MP Main camera Battery 4410 mAh 2,018 mAh

The iPhone SE seems stuck in a time warp. Its thick bezels and TouchID button look almost identical to the iPhone 8 that was released in 2017. In contrast, the Google Pixel offers a more modern and unique appearance, with a sleek and stylish design that matches its flagship sibling, the Pixel 6.

The horizontal camera bar that stretches across the Pixel's rear, combined with the updated two-tone finish, sets it apart from the rest of the phones on the market. Although the design is subjective, the chunky bezels on the iPhone feel out of place in 2023, whereas the Pixel 6a's more contemporary look is a better fit for current times.

Display and performance

While the iPhone SE stays true to its roots with its classic design, it retains the same 4.7-inch LCD panel as its predecessor, with a fixed 60Hz refresh rate. Surprisingly, even the Google Pixel 6a, which features a larger 6.1-inch screen, utilizes a 60Hz panel, missing out on the opportunity to gain an advantage over the iPhone.

However, where the Pixel 6a does outshine the iPhone is its use of an OLED panel, which allows for a more vivid and colorful display. With its color-boosting mode enabled, Pixel's screen can produce stunningly bright and eye-catching visuals that will make any multimedia experience much more enjoyable than the iPhone SE's LCD screen.

Regarding the performance showdown between Apple's phones and Android devices, Apple often comes out on top, and the iPhone SE is no exception. Boasting the impressive A15 Bionic chip, also used in the iPhone 13 lineup, the iPhone SE is quite impressive for a phone that only costs $429.

Cameras

Google has maintained a dual-lens setup on the back of the Pixel 6a just like its predecessor, the Pixel 5a. Conversely, the iPhone SE does not feature changes to its camera hardware, sporting the same 12MP lens as its predecessor. As a result, the iPhone cannot capture the expansive shots taken with an ultrawide shooter.

When comparing photos captured by the Pixel and iPhone SE, there's a noticeable difference in color vibrancy, with the iPhone photos appearing more vivid. However, the Pixel 6a performs better in portrait shots while producing higher-quality images overall.

Additionally, the Pixel 6a's dedicated night mode feature provides an added advantage over the iPhone, which lacks this functionality. So, if you're looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with a powerful camera, the Pixel 6a may be a better option for your photography needs.

Verdict

Overall, both devices are suitable on their terms, each having merits and demerits. It's also important to note that some compromises can't be avoided on a budget. However, you can select the device with the features you will need the most.

The Pixel 6A performs better in all areas except for performance since the A15 Bionic is a flagship chipset, so if performance is something that you can adjust to, the Pixel might be the best with an affordable price tag than the iPhone, making it more value for money. Meanwhile, if performance is non-negotiable for you and you prefer iOS over Android, the iPhone will be able to satisfy your needs.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

