Holiday 2022 deals: Best offers on OnePlus devices

OnePlus has become one of the go-to brands for tech enthusiasts. It boasts some of the most well-built and powerful devices on the market.

It can be quite expensive to keep up with the latest releases from the company. However, there are some great online deals that can make owning a device much more affordable.

OnePlus is currently offering some fantastic deals on its products, including smartphones. The company is renowned for its innovation in mobile phone design and technology, and its smartphones provide unbeatable value for money.

This article takes a look at all the best online Holiday 2022 deals on OnePlus devices right now.

Note: Parts of this article reflect the opinions of the writer

The Buds Pro and 4 other best deals on OnePlus devices during 2022 Holiday sales

1) OnePlus Nord Buds $29 (save $10)

The OnePlus Nord Buds are the company's most recent and least expensive wireless audio offering. They are a fairly basic product with a few additional features and customization choices.

The wide-stemmed form of the Nord Buds and the customary silicone tips make it easy for you to insert them into your ears. Each bud weighs approximately 4.8g, making the device pleasant to wear for long sessions.

2) OnePlus Buds Pro $59.99 (save $40)

The OnePlus Buds Pro checks most of the boxes, but it lacks a couple of essential components, most notably the option to adjust the sound, which is available in other wireless earphones. While this device doesn't stand out from the competition, it does everything well enough to meet the demands of the majority of users.

The Buds Pro has a number of useful features, such as wireless charging, adaptive noise canceling, and a transparency mode. It also has a sound ID function that adjusts the music to your hearing, water resistance for the earbuds and the case, and even a white noise option for relaxing.

3) OnePlus Nord N20 5G $229.99 (save $70)

OnePlus has managed to develop the perfect budget phone formula with the Nord N20 5G. The device has a competitive edge in a crowded market, thanks to its 6.43-inch AMOLED display, 33W quick charging, and unique design.

With prices starting at $282 ($299 for the unlocked model), the Nord N20 5G offers good value based on its specifications. It delivers a well-rounded mobile experience that favors display and battery longevity, much like the Nord N10 5G from a year ago.

4) OnePlus 10 Pro 5G $549 (save $250)

One Plus went all out with the 10 Pro 5G. The smartphone has everything, whether it is lightning-quick speed or a seamless media viewing experience. It also boasts a large 5000mAh battery.

Additionally, the 10 Pro 5G's cameras should not be overlooked. The device has a triple rear camera configuration with OIS. The 32-megapixel front camera is more than capable of delivering the perfect selfie.

5) OnePlus 10T 5G $599 (save $50)

The OnePlus 10T 5G targets tech enthusiasts on a budget and borrows from the 10 Pro's design.

Gamers will be happy with the tradeoffs made to achieve blazing performance and charging levels. However, the smartphone might not be your best option if you don't think you'll fully utilize raw power.

The 10T outperforms the 10 Pro in several ways, all for a lower price.

