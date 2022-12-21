Holiday Sale 2022: 5 best Intel and AMD CPU deals

With some excellent discounts on CPUs, thanks to this year's holiday sales, your gaming PC could get a welcome boost. Some fantastic deals are floating around, so it may be the perfect time to upgrade your setup and save money on new components.

The end-of-year holiday deals should help you save a fair few dollars on the newest processors from AMD and Intel. While the future of the Ryzen 7000 discount is up in the air, we’re confident that a wide selection of chipsets will have their prices slashed in the coming days.

What makes the current holiday sale discounts so enticing is that the most recent CPUs are now PCIe 5.0-compatible, support DDR5 RAM, and have Gen 5.0 SSDs. This means that instead of iterating, you may save a significant sum of money by upgrading to the PC gaming gear of the future.

If the past several years have taught us anything, it's that broadening your search will help you uncover the greatest offers. Amazon, Newegg, and Best Buy are often excellent places to start your search. The US market has been dominated by these retailers when it comes to deals for a long time now.

The Intel Core i5-12400, AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, and 3 other amazing CPU deals in Holiday Sale 2022

1) AMD Ryzen 5 5600G: $105.95 (down from $259 on Amazon)

AMD's Ryzen 5 5600G is a six-core, 12-thread processor with excellent integrated graphics. It outperforms previous, more affordable CPUs designed for gaming, including the AMD Ryzen 5 3400G, and offers some of the highest game frame rates available from an integrated graphics processor.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G is a serious threat to Intel's competitive Intel Core i5-11600K in terms of raw power. It is less expensive than the IGP-less Ryzen 5 5600X and is layered with the highly-capable Radeon RX Vega 7 graphics engine.

Buy the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G here (for the US) and here (globally).

2) Intel Core i5-12400: $183 (down from $237 on Amazon)

It's easy to label the Intel Core i5 12400 as one of the least exciting processors in the 12th Line Alder Lake generation of CPUs. However, doing so would mean discarding one of the greatest mainstream chips ever produced.

Since AMD's amazing Ryzen CPUs captured the hearts of PC gamers, Intel has refocused on the mid-range market and has been putting out the best value gaming chips available. It provides something like the i5 12400 with some significant multithreading oomph for the money.

Buy the Intel i5-12400 here (for the US) and here (globally).

3) Intel Core i5-10600K: $183 (down from $263 on Amazon)

The Intel Core i5-10600K is easy to suggest to anybody who is just concerned with their current gaming capabilities.

The 10600K offers a good performance for the money. However, it is not ideal for anyone who wants a system that is future-proof, given the absence of PCIe 4.0 compatibility.

The 6-core, 12-thread Intel Core i5-10600K offers outstanding performance at a low price. It has long been the go-to chip for PC gamers seeking outstanding gaming performance without shelling out the cash for a flagship option.

Buy the Intel i5-10600K here (for the US) and here (globally).

4) AMD Ryzen 7 7700X: $339 (down from $399 on B&H Photo)

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X is a powerful Raphael series high-end desktop CPU. It has eight cores with a hyperthread-capable Zen 4 architecture (12 threads). The core's basic clock speeds range from 4.5 to 5.4 GHz (single-core boost). The R7 has fewer cores and somewhat slower clock rates than the faster Ryzen 9 CPUs (such as the 7900X).

Thanks to the updated architecture and cutting-edge 5nm technology, the R7 7700X performs noticeably better than the outdated Ryzen 7 of the 5000 generation. The performance is comparable to Intel's Alder Lake Core i7-12900K but still falls short of the more recent Rocket Lake i5-13600K.

Buy the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X here (for the US) and here (globally).

5) AMD Ryzen 9 5950X: $496 (down from $799 on Newegg)

The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is a very powerful 16-core, hyperthreaded (SMT), Vermeer Series desktop CPU. The last-gen flagship provides the same number of threads as the AMD Ryzen 9 3950X that preceded it.

The Ryzen 9 5950X, which was unveiled on October 8, 2020, was the fastest 16-core CPU till the launch of the Raphael series and had a 105-watt TDP specification.

A fantastic Ryzen processor for high-end gaming systems and other extremely quick configurations, the average 5950X equals the multi-thread performance of the Intel Core i9-12900K, Core i9-12900HX, and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX.

The default TDP for the Ryzen 9 is 105 W. However, as long as the cooling solution permits, it will cheerfully use considerably more. The 7 nm TSMC architecture used in this processor results in exceptionally high energy efficiency.

Buy the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X here (for the US) and here (globally).

