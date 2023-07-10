How to add Threads badge to Instagram

Utilizing the Threads badge within your Instagram bio is a convenient way for your followers to connect with you on this new platform. Its launch on July 6, 2023, swiftly gained traction in response to the prevalent backlash directed toward Twitter. By displaying your Threads badge, seamlessly transitioning between the two profile pages is greatly simplified.

This article will guide you through all the related aspects of this badge and how to add it to your Instagram.

How to add the Threads badge to your Instagram bio

Jesse Pujji @jspujji The “threads user number badge” on IG is genius. The “threads user number badge” on IG is genius. https://t.co/pH0ZKZ5KTO

To add the Threads badge to your Instagram bio, you must first activate your Threads account. Then, the badge, which displays the Threads logo and a numerical representation of how quickly you hopped on the Threads bandwagon, will materialize on your profile.

The Threads app is a convenient way for Instagram followers to connect with the user and learn their place in the queue, as the Threads badge signifies how many people signed up for the social media platform before the user without generating a random number.

TL;DR: Activate your Threads account to get the badge on Instagram.

Is it possible to bring back the Threads badge on Instagram if it's been removed?

gwy @ninggwng dont forget to hide this silly little badge from yalls profile after installing threads dont forget to hide this silly little badge from yalls profile after installing threads https://t.co/Yg3M9HyXwO

Your joining number in Threads is displayed on the badge when you click on it in your Instagram bio. However, it's important to note that once you remove Threads from your bio, it cannot be reinstated. This temporary feature simply informs your followers about your presence on Threads.

For now, it might be worth leaving the new social media app badge in your Instagram bio if you want to amass followers. However, removing it is quite simple, considering the badge is temporary.

If you want to check out someone's badge, follow their private Instagram, or vice versa. So, if the number is listed in the bio of a private account, only the followers can catch a glimpse of it.

How to add a Threads profile link to your Instagram bio

Although you cannot bring back the Threads badge on Instagram, you can showcase your Threads profile in another viable way. Until any other option is available, adding your Threads profile link to your bio would be more convenient. It provides the opportunity to connect with friends and followers.

It's fairly simple and convenient; you only have to copy the profile link from Threads and paste it into your Instagram bio.

Furthermore, if you create a Threads post and share it on your Instagram story, you can instantly let all your followers know and redirect them to your Threads profile. This is a great way to reach a wider audience on Instagram.

