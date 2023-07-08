How to remove Threads from Instagram profile?

There are some people who express dissatisfaction with the aesthetics of the recent badge and are eager to remove Threads from their Instagram bio. As the app functions in conjunction with the latter, those who have embraced this new platform akin to Twitter will find a Threads badge displayed below their Instagram profile picture.

If you wish to remove Threads from this app, the following article will provide you with step-by-step instructions for doing so.

How can you easily remove Threads from your Instagram bio?

Threads badge on Instagram bio (Image via Sportskeeda)

To join Threads, users must possess an active Instagram account, as it operates in tandem with the platform. Once you have completed the registration process on Instagram, you will be assigned a unique numerical badge. This badge will be displayed below your profile picture and serves as your joining number.

If you want to, however, remove Threads from your Instagram bio, follow the process:

First, log in to your Instagram account.

Go to your profile and tap on the number (with the Threads symbol) in your bio. It's right underneath your name.

Select the option Hide badge to remove Threads from Instagram.

Can you unhide the Threads badge from Instagram?

Importantly, you should know that once you remove Threads from your Instagram bio, you won't be able to bring it back. Whenever you click on the badge, it clearly mentions that it is temporary, just to let your followers know your joining number and that you're on Threads.

If you want to amass followers on the new social media app, and with the badge being temporary, it might be worth leaving it in your Instagram bio for now. However, getting rid of it is quite simple.

To view someone's badge, you must follow their private Instagram account or vice versa. Therefore, if the number is visible in the bio of a private account, only followers can see it.

Threads, the new social media app created by Meta, launched officially on July 6 and has quickly made its mark as a formidable contender. With Elon Musk of Twitter and Mark Zuckerberg of Meta in the spotlight, this development is seen by many as a clash of social media giants.

Serving as direct competition to the heavily criticized Twitter app, Threads has proven to be a smashing success for Zuckerberg, drawing in an impressive five million users in a matter of hours.

Like Twitter, Threads is a microblogging platform where users can generate content, receive updates from news sources, and access promotional material from brands. Users can engage with posts by liking, replying to, or reposting them on their own feed.

