How to change your username in Threads? Process to change account name explored

Threads has surged in popularity ever since its surprise launch. This new platform has been touted as a social conversation app akin to Twitter. Thus, it is natural to draw comparisons between Twitter and Threads owing to similar features like sharing posts, images, and videos. You can create a username and a bio, similar to Instagram.

It can be considered an extension of Instagram since you can use your Instagram credentials to log in on the new platform. If you wish to change your username, you will need to follow certain steps to do so, one of which involves navigating to the Instagram app.

How to change your account name in Threads

Threads allows you to share photos, videos, and posts like Twitter, enticing many to try it out. You can also share links within the posts.

Meanwhile, if you want to change your account name in this new platform, you must change your Instagram username. You can resort to the following pointers to do so:

Boot up the Instagram app and proceed to log in to your account if you aren't already signed in.

Tap on the Edit Profile option, which opens up a new menu.

You can then click on the Username field and type in the name you wish to use.

Save the changes and wait for them to reflect on Threads.

It must be noted that, as of writing, you will need to alter your Instagram username, which will also be reflected on your Threads profile. This new platform's UI is also identical to Instagram.

Thus, clicking on Edit Profile within the Threads app will flash a message saying that you must change your Instagram username. This can be attributed to the fact that it is an extension of Instragam since it allows you to log in using the same credentials.

This message pops up when you try to change your username in Threads (Image via Meta)

While this aspect might seem like a restriction, it can be considered an advantage of having two platforms linked to each other without having to keep track of separate usernames and passwords. Do note that once you change your username on Instagram, you can use that name again only after 14 days.

This new social media platform has gained traction quickly, as evidenced by Zuckerberg’s revelation that it has witnessed 10 million sign-ups. It is ideal for people who have established a robust following on Instagram and wish to transition their brand identity to this new app without starting from scratch.

However, note that this app doesn't support the hashtags feature, which is one of the prime highlights of this platform. Furthermore, it is only available as an app on Google Play and Apple App Store.

Sabinus (fan) @mrfunny____ Despite the fact that Threads is not available yet in Europe, it has amazingly earned over 10million users in few hours of launch. Despite the fact that Threads is not available yet in Europe, it has amazingly earned over 10million users in few hours of launch. https://t.co/QNzfL4mNSp

If you have tried out this new platform and wish to remove your account, peruse this extensive guide on how to delete your account. As the platform is still in its early stages, it could take some time until it gives strong competition to Twitter.

Poll : 0 votes