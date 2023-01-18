How to charge a Meta Quest (Oculus) controller?

The Meta Quest (Oculus) controller is a must-have for VR fans owing to its many excellent features. However, one area where the device needs improvement is its charging mechanism, as it still operates on an AA battery.

Such a mechanism doesn't sound unrealistic even by 2023's standards, as controllers of other consoles like the Xbox also operate similarly. However, having such batteries means gamers can't recharge the device directly, implying that the cells must be changed routinely. Whether someone uses temporary AA cells or rechargeable ones, the overall process remains the same.

Thankfully, the ability to switch the cells of the Meta Quest (Oculus) controller isn't rocket science and can be done relatively easily. Moreover, 2022 saw the release of a charging dock certified by Meta. This alternative is handy for the user who doesn't mind spending extra to remove the hassle of manually changing the cells.

Despite many advanced features, the Meta Quest (Oculus) controller doesn't have an in-built power cell

It's unclear why the Meta Quest (Oculus) controller doesn't come with in-built Li-ion batteries like mobile devices. Such a feature would certainly have made things more convenient for the users. However, AA cells routinely require replacement when they run out of charge, so here's the best process.

Hold the Meta Quest (Oculus) controller in your hand so that the eject button is visible and it's turned upwards.

Slide the compartment with the eject button upwards and away from the body.

The battery compartment will be visible. Remove the battery that's already in use and is likely to have become dry.

Put a new AA cell to replace the old one and back the case.

These steps should help recharge your Meta Quest (Oculus) controller. But knowing when to replace the batteries beforehand is quite handy, and here's how it's done:

Go to the home screen of your console and open the menu. If it's not visible, press the Oculus button on your controller to open the menu.

The battery percentage of both the headset and the controllers will be shown on this screen. Moreover, you'll be able to view the battery level of the two controllers separately, giving you a better idea about which one requires a change.

In 2022, the Anker Quest 2 charging dock emerged, which can be bought for $99. This doc allows you to recharge your Meta Quest (Oculus) controllers without needing to replace AA cells routinely.

The process is simple, and you must keep the charging dock recharged. Once there's power in the controller(s), place it on the docks, and it will recharge. Anker provides rechargeable cells that don't require to be taken out and start powering up from the dock.

While it's a third-party device, there's nothing to worry about, as Meta has certified the product. It's a far better solution for those using their VR device heavily and is better for the environment.

