How to create artwork using the Jasper Art AI art tool

Jasper Art is an up-and-comer in the AI art industry and is rapidly expanding on its existing model. Jasper AI was originally an AI writing tool meant to provide quick assistance for emails, blogs, short descriptions, etc. Since August 2022, Jasper Art has been added, which provides an AI art-generating platform for creating images.

Jasper Art uses the machine learning model of Dall-E 2 in coherence with a modified version of OpenAI's GPT-3 from Jasper AI to generate images from text descriptions. This allows the AI art tool to convert text descriptions into images efficiently. You can produce creative and unique images through this AI art tool and use them for blogs, cover images, album art, and more.

Creating artworks using the Jasper Art AI art tool

Jasper Art can be used via the web UI on its official website. The image generation process doesn't require harnessing your system's GPU and thus is solely dependent on your internet speed. Though this causes limitations to its generational capabilities, Jasper Art produces stunning images from text descriptions.

Here are some simple steps to get you started.

Step 1: Go to Jasper Art's official website and sign up to create your account. You will be asked to provide the information that will be used to sign you into your account. Jasper has a paid plan of $20 per month to avail of this AI art tool's features. A five-day trial period is also free to check the app's performance.

Step 2: In the text description box, type in the details of the image you want to create. Be as descriptive as possible for the AI to produce accurate text-to-image outputs. More details will give the AI more information to work with and achieve accurate outputs.

Step 3: Choose the desired styles and settings from the drop-down menu to customize your artwork. Depending on the art style, Jasper Art will provide different effects for your images. You can add additional keywords to include their significance in the description.

Step 4: Click on "create." The AI will generate four different images based on the provided description.

Step 5: Click the copy or download button to save the images to your device. These images are royalty-free and can be used commercially. There are no pesky watermarks in the images, but it should be noted that they do not provide copyright to users. So, thoroughly review the terms and conditions before commercially using the images.

Some pros and cons of the Jasper Art AI art tool

Jasper Art has a simple yet effective style of creation that focuses on a broad color palette and photorealism. While it excels at certain aspects, it also falls behind in others compared to Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, Dall-E 2, and more. Let us examine a few pros and cons of this AI art tool.

Pros

1) Easy to use: The user interface is fairly simple. The basic mode has a simple text description bar. The advanced mode allows further customizations such as style, medium, artist, mood, and keywords. The options are direct and in a simple drop-down menu format. Though this means in-depth changes cannot be made, the provided options produce decent results.

2) Facial construction: One thing that Jasper Art does well is structuring faces. Consistent faces are still a struggle for most AI art tools, especially the eyes. Descriptions of different expressions depend heavily on the eyes, and Jasper AI does a decent enough job with them.

Though the faces created through Jasper have a generic trace of popular art styles, the results are satisfactory. The "mood" settings in the advanced tab go especially well with facial constructions.

3) Fast image generation: AI art tools are infamous for their image generation time. It takes 2 to 5 minutes to create an image with most of them, while Jasper Art, with its lightweight interface, produces 4 images per batch, typically in under a minute.

Not only will this save you a lot of time, but it will also provide you with a new image every time you click on create. This is particularly helpful with AI art tools since the process is painfully slow, and we rarely find the desired outcomes right off the bat.

4) Unlimited images: Any images can be generated under the subscription package. No additional charges or complex credit systems apply to your creations. The subscription has to be renewed according to its validity period, and you can produce as many results as you want.

5) Intelligent rendering: While describing images, you would naturally imagine a few versions of the output on your end. Being able to match that thought process is something that AI technology is rigorously trying to improve. Jasper Art opts for simple parameters while rendering images, which lets it convert your texts intelligently into creative concepts.

Cons

1) Limited art styles:

Art styles in Jasper Art (Image via Jasper AI)

There are only a few style options to change the output. These are mostly mainstream art styles and do not have fine-tuning settings like in Midjourney or Stable Diffusion. Though this helps faster results, it can become bland regarding highly detailed work.

2) Step-by-step image generation: In AI art tools like Stable diffusion or Dall-E 2, we see the intermediate images during the generation process. This helps us understand the way our texts are interpreted and, in turn, feed it back to the AI. This feature is not provided in the app. The generation process is not displayed, and the images generated are randomized every time.

3) Aspect ratio and quality: Image quality is somewhat of a challenge for AI art tools, but many provide aspect ratio settings. Jasper Art, so far, only has a square frame and no other aspect ratio settings. Perhaps that will get updated with the next version.

4) Synthetic blending: With AI art, we tend to get extravagant with our descriptions. But most images have a primary subject, a background, a foreground, and an action.

When we describe an image, if the concepts do not pre-exist, it is the job of the AI to throw them together and produce a coherent blend. Jasper Art, like many others, is still struggling to find that optimal blend where the subjects don't look synthetic or weirdly photoshopped.

Jasper Art is a quick and easy AI art tool that is fun to play with. It's most useful for recreational purposes, small businesses, blogs, posts, etc., where you need a quick but pleasing image customized to your concepts. When it comes to detailed artwork, this AI still has a lot of room for improvement before standing on par with the heavy-weight AI tools on the market.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

