How to link Threads to Instagram

Threads is the latest social media platform that has garnered plenty of attention this week. The surprise launch of the app, coupled with its similarities to Twitter, has led many users to try it out. You can share media in the form of photos, videos, and normal posts akin to tweets using this new platform. It has been touted as a text-based app for engaging in open conversation.

Threads has been marketed as a platform that is strongly linked with Instagram. This makes it easier if you are an avid user of the latter. This eliminates the need to maintain separate credentials. You will need an existing account on Instagram to be able to link it to this new platform.

What is the process for linking Threads to Instagram?

Threads has created a lot of buzz in a short span, with many considering it as a viable alternative to Twitter. If you are wondering how you can link it to your existing Instagram account, the process is quite simple and intuitive.

You can use the following pointers to link Threads to Instagram:

Start by downloading the Threads app on your phone. You can enter your Instagram username/account name in the field. If you have Instagram logged in on your phone, then Threads will automatically prompt you regarding using these details to log in. You can proceed to sign up using these credentials, or if you wish to use some other Instagram account, you can resort to the Switch Accounts option.

You will then be prompted to change your bio or simply import the one you currently use on your Instagram profile. You can also add any desired links, which will be displayed on your profile after completing the sign-up process.

Feel free to peruse this guide if you wish to add this new platform’s link to your Instagram bio. This interconnectivity makes it simple to use and entices many social media users to try it out.

If you wish to change your username on this Twitter competitor, you must alter the username on Instagram. You can delve into this article highlighting the process to change the username.

With a few simple clicks, you will have both accounts linked in no time. The platform has accumulated a lot of users and continues to attract more every day. Along with that, it has also ignited controversy.

Twitter threatened to sue this new platform on the grounds of using confidential information to develop it. Alex Spiro, Elon Musk’s Attorney, issued a warning to Meta to halt using the information, failing which they will opt for legal action.

While this new platform may seem identical, there are some significant differences from Twitter. The controversy hasn't deterred users from delving into this new platform. It is, however, only available in the form of an app, and as of this writing, there is no information about its arrival in the web version.

