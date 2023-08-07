How to play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Mac

PC players finally got their hands on the much-awaited RPG, Baldur’s Gate 3, while Mac users will have to wait a tad longer to join in on the fun. Nevertheless, there is a clever workaround for Mac users who are itching to play the game. A nifty solution involves utilizing CrossOver software, a popular virtual machine that allows Mac users to experience Baldur’s Gate 3 without any hiccups.

This guide will show users how to play the complete version of Baldur's Gate 3 using CrossOver.

How to use CrossOver to play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Mac

To take full advantage of your Mac's capabilities, CrossOver will utilize all available hardware resources. Begin by downloading CrossOver and installing Steam within the program. This will grant you access to a plethora of Windows Steam games for your enjoyment.

How to install CrossOver on Mac

Download CrossOver on your Mac (Image via CodeWeavers)

Go to the official website of CodeWeavers. The app costs $24 (12 months), but you can try a 14-day free trial. Enter your credentials and download the app. Run the app, and you can see the Home page.

Install Steam on CrossOver

Before installing Steam with CrossOver, it's crucial to verify that you have a working Steam account. Luckily, CrossOver simplifies the installation process for Steam, making it a breeze.

In CrossOver, click Install at the bottom of the side menu. Search for Steam and double-click on it. Subsequently, choose to Install. Follow the installation process, and Microsoft XML will ask you to provide some information. Leave the box blank and select Next. Once the installation process is concluded, the login screen for Steam will pop up.

Install additional software on Steam to run Baldur’s Gate 3 on Mac

Once the installation of Steam is done, you have to download Direct3D and DirectX to properly run Baldur’s Gate 3 on Mac. Follow the steps:

Use control-click on Steam from the left menu. Select Install software into ‘Steam’. It will take you to the Install page. Select "DirectX for Modern Games" from the search bar and click on it to install DirectX. To complete the installation, simply adhere to the prompts that appear on your screen. Subsequently, download DXVK (Upstream) and then repeat the same method for DXVK. Make sure to also download DXVK (Built-in) when you are finished.

Installing games on Steam without allowing it to access your Mac's GPU will result in an error message. Thus, it is crucial to enable this feature to ensure smooth gameplay.

Play Baldur’s Gate 3 on Mac using CrossOver

Go to Steam from CrossOver. Login to your account. Search for Baldur’s Gate 3 and purchase the game. It costs $59.99. Go to your Steam library and install the title. Once it's done, click on Play to run the game.

In some instances, it might not start immediately when you click Play. To resolve this, locate Baldur’s Gate on the left side of the menu and perform a control-click to access the context menu. From there, proceed to Browse Local Files in the Manage section.

Locate BG3_DX11.exe within the Bin folder of Baldur’s Gate 3's files. Click it to initiate the game. You should see an old-looking Windows window open, and the game will begin to boot up.

If you are using a MacBook Air, you may come across a few snags, such as lagging or crashes. In order to rectify the problem on a struggling computer, you can experiment with adjusting the settings.

For the time being, it is strongly advised that you refrain from tinkering with the complete edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 if you are using a MacBook Air. Instead, opt for the early access version, which has been optimized quite well for your device and is rather enjoyable.