How to play Spider-Man 2 on PC (PS5 Remote Play)

If you're a PlayStation 5 owner, you can now enjoy Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PC with ease. To utilize this feature, you must have a stable internet connection and download the Remote Play app.

Beware that certain games that demand VR devices or related gear will not be functional with this capability. But in the case of Spider-Man 2, you're in luck as it is fully cooperative with the service.

This guide will give you comprehensive instructions on how to achieve this.

Simple steps to remotely play Spider-Man 2 on PC with PS5

To indulge in some Spider-Man 2 action on your computer, activating the Remote Play feature on your PS5 is the initial requirement. But fret not, as the process is not overwhelming at all. Setting up your console is all you need to do. Check out the steps provided below:

Navigate to PS5's Settings

System → Remote Play → Enable Remote Play

However, enabling Rest Mode is crucial for Remote Play to work, but remember that the console must not be completely powered off.

For smoother use of this feature, head to System → Power Saving → Features Available in Rest Mode and switch on Enable Turning On PS5 from Network, so turning on the console every time before gameplay won't be a concern.

To play the title from your console to your PC, follow these steps:

Go to the PlayStation website and download the PS5 Remote Play application on your PC.

Follow the installation instructions tailored for your setup to successfully get the app up and running.

You must be logged in to your PSN account.

Over wireless connections, open up the app and go through to search for available networks.

You'll get a notification confirming the connection if there's only one PS5 available for your network. From there on, it will automatically connect when your PS5 is on.

Is Spider-Man 2 coming to PC?

The strategy of launching select PS5 games first before putting them on PC has been hugely beneficial for Sony. By adopting this plan, the company has not only amplified its profits but has also lured more customers to its platform. The move has helped maintain steady sales even after the initial influx of PS5 gamers.

After the initial release on PS5 this year, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 may eventually drop on PC. Although this could take until as late as 2024 or 2025, there are solid indications that it will transpire in due course.