How to pre-order the new yellow iPhone 14 - specs, price, release date, and more

Apple has introduced a new yellow color option for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus. Apart from the new yellow color, five existing color options include Midnight, Blue, Starlight, Purple, and (PRODUCT) Red. There are no other modifications to the device other than the new color option.

The pricing of the iPhones remains the same with the iPhone 14 starting at $799 and the 14 Plus starting at $899.

It has become a tradition for Apple to launch new color options for the iPhone lineup during the spring season or a product cycle's midpoint. This has been done to boost iPhone sales. Last year, Alpine Green color options were released for iPhone 13 Pro models and Green color options for iPhone 13 and 13 mini.

Back in April 2021, a Purple color option was released by Apple for iPhone 12 and 12 mini. This year, there are no new color options for the Pro models.

Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Plus(Image via Apple)

Apple offers a range of products with yellow color options including the yellow iMac 24", the recently launched 10th generation iPad, and now the 14 and 14 Plus.

The new yellow color option certainly adds a vibrant touch to the iPhone lineup. The bright yellow color seems to match perfectly with the spring season. It is also an eye-catching color that is bound to turn heads.

It's great to see Apple adding such fun and energizing color options to their already impressive lineup.

Specification of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display whereas the 14 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display. Both feature the same A15 Bionic chip. The cameras have been upgraded with sensor-shift OIS, Smart HDR 4, and Action mode, though the resolution stays the same at 12MP.

The 14 series features new safety features like Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite. It is important to note that the US variants only support eSIMS.

Marques Brownlee @MKBHD Lemonade iPhone 14 color

(some of ya'll aren't old enough to remember the yellow subscribe button) Lemonade iPhone 14 color(some of ya'll aren't old enough to remember the yellow subscribe button) https://t.co/IRvl20qVp1

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are essentially the same devices, with the latter having a bigger screen size and a larger battery than the 14. So, if you prefer a device with a larger display and longer battery, then the 14 Plus would be a better option for you.

How to Pre-order new yellow iPhones 14 and 14 Plus

Starting today, the yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are available for pre-order in over 60 countries, including the U.S., Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, and the U.K.

You can place pre-orders for the iPhones with the new yellow color options either on the company's website or through the Apple Store app. Most Apple Store locations are expected to have stocks available from Tuesday, March 14 onwards.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes