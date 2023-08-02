How to stream your Xbox game to Discord friends? Detailed steps, setup, and more discussed

A highly requested feature is finally rolling out on Xbox consoles. Gamers on Microsoft-made gaming machines can now stream their gameplay to their friends on Discord. Over the past year, the gamer-focused social media platform has been integrated with two major gaming consoles: the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S. Following this update, gamers can use another feature while playing on the consoles.

The Xbox gameplay can be streamed with friends on Discord with just a few clicks in the main menu. Players don't have to do some fancy pants set up to use this newly integrated feature.

We will explain the detailed steps to start sharing your gameplay with friends. There are many creative ways to utilize this feature: show off your skills to a friend or allow a pro to navigate you through the paces of a title.

How to stream your Xbox gameplay to Discord friends

Discord has been integrated into the Microsoft consoles pretty well. Gamers can now join and view servers and use voice chat while playing their favorite video games. The latest feature addition furthers this to allow gamers to stream their titles.

Follow these steps to share gameplay from your Series X and Series S consoles with your Discord friends:

Step 1) The feature appears once you have joined a voice party on the console. To begin with, open up Discord on the Xbox, then enter any voice channel to stream your game with some friends.

Step 2) Once in a voice chat, select it to view more options. The streaming option will pop up in this new menu. Click on "Stream your game" to start sharing it with others in the voice channel.

You can select the little cog wheel next to the button to view some additional settings related to the stream. For starters, you can customize your resolution and framerates. Free tier users get up to 720p 30 FPS, while those with a Nitro plan can crank up to 1080p 60 FPS. The higher you go, the more system resources you burn.

Once you are happy with the applied settings, you can select "Start stream" to share your gameplay with others in the voice channel. That's pretty much all there is to this new feature.

Microsoft has beaten PlayStation in adding game streaming to Xbox. While Discord support on the Sony console has dramatically improved with the addition of the app officially into the platform, it is now one step behind that of the Series consoles. Do note that this new feature is in an Alpha build. It will roll out to more consoles all over the world soon.