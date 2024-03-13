If you are wondering how to go incognito on iPhone, look no further, as this article dives into answering that. Incognito mode is very useful when you want to keep your browsing history private. Each session starts fresh, and all data is erased when you close the tab. While iPhones don’t have an incognito mode in Safari, they offer a similar feature known as Private Browsing in their default web browser.

In addition to hiding your search history, the incognito mode or Private Browsing, whatever you call it, prevents cookies- text files stored on a device to collect personal data and doesn’t store your login information. In short, it offers temporary privacy benefits, which can be useful in some circumstances.

Here’s how you can go incognito on iPhone

Use private browsing on iPhone (Image via Apple)

iOS 16 or earlier:

Step 1: Go to 'Safari', which is the default browser on iPhones.

Step 2: Tap on the 'Tabs' icon from the bottom-right corner.

Step 3: At the bottom of the screen, you will see the number of tabs open. Click on that or 'Start Page'. It will show the 'Tab Group' list.

Step 4: Now tap on 'Private' and then on 'Done'.

iOS 17 or higher

Step 1: Open 'Safari' on your device.

Step 2: Look for the 'Tab' button and tap on it. It will open up a tab bar.

Step 3: Swipe right on the tab bar until you get private mode.

For additional privacy, you can even lock your private browsing when you are not actively using the web browser. Once you start using Safari again, you can unlock your private window with your Face ID or password. This feature is available in iOS 17 and above and in Safari 17.

How to go incognito on iPhone in Chrome?

Go incognito on iPhone (Image via YouTube/360 Reader)

Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers. Many people prefer the web browser developed by Google for its clean and user-friendly interface. Here’s how you can go incognito in Chrome on iPhone:

Step 1: Open Chrome.

Step 2: Tap on More (three-dot icon given at the bottom right corner of the screen).

Step 3: Head to the New Incognito Tab.

Limitations of private browsing

Incognito mode is not secure (Image via Apple)

You can easily go incognito on iPhones, but there are some limitations to this mode. Firstly, the website you visited and ISPs can still watch your online activities. It doesn't hide your IP address or encrypt your internet traffic. The cookies and other web trackers can collect your data while using a private session.

Moreover, it doesn’t protect your device from malware and other online attacks. Plus, the files you downloaded or the bookmarked page will remain on your device after you close the incognito mode.

