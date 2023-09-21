10 hidden iOS 17 features you need to enable on your iPhone

iOS 17 started rolling to iPhone XS and newer iPhone models worldwide on September 18. The latest iPhone update has several headlining features like StandBy, NameDrop, Contact Posters, and more. However, every major iOS update has many under-the-hood features to fine-tune the user experience. These features are usually tucked away inside various settings menus and require some hand-holding for first-time users.

Fortunately for you, we have done all the hard work. This article will discuss 10 hidden iOS 17 features that every iPhone user must know. Read on ahead if you have recently updated your iPhone to the latest iOS update and want to explore unknown features.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinion.

Digital camera level, multiple timers, and more hidden iOS 17 features everyone should know

Some of these unknown iOS 17 features are more useful than the new additions. Here are 10 hidden iOS 17 features you must enable on your iPhone.

1) Automatically delete one-time verification codes from SMS and email

It’s 2023, and verification methods like OTP and two-factor authentication have become mainstream. A typical user reads the verification code on the pop-up notification without opening the Messages app or email. It means they have hundreds of such verification messages cluttering their inboxes, and deleting them is quite a chore.

Apple has made the process easier with this feature. Head to Settings > Passwords > Password Options and turn on the Clean Up Automatically feature. It will automatically delete the verification message after selecting the verification code from the prompt above the keyboard.

2) Private tabs in Safari

Another useful feature in iOS 17 is the option to create private tabs in Safari. Currently, users can turn on Private Browsing to surf personal stuff online, and if you open multiple tabs in Private Browsing, those don’t go away after ending the private browsing session. They still appear in the list of tabs, defeating the purpose of private browning.

iOS 17 lets users lock their private browsing section with FaceID so no one can see what they looked up online. Head to Settings > Safari > Require Face ID to Unlock Private Browsing and toggle it on. Once done, Safari will require FaceID authentication whenever you open the private browsing section.

3) Zoom to crop in Photos

Before iOS 17, iPhone users had to head to the Photos app and click on the Edit button. Then select the crop option from the bottom bar to crop images to their liking. However, Apple has simplified the whole process with the iOS 17. While you still have to head to Photos, pinch to zoom to your liking, and a crop button appears in the top left corner.

Remember that once you zoom in, the crop button appears only for a few seconds. Clicking on the crop button will take you directly to the Edit mode, where you can further customize the image. Once you are satisfied with the image, click on Done to save the image.

4) Offline Apple Maps

Strange as it may sound, Apple Maps never allowed users to navigate offline. While Android phones had the ability to download and save offline maps for years, the iPhone has been missing out on this critical feature. However, that changes with iOS 17 as it lets users download offline maps on iPhone.

Open Apple Maps, tap on the profile icon in the top right corner and click on Offline Maps. iOS 17 will automatically suggest a map to download depending on where you drive the most. However, you can also select Download New Map and type a city name or adjust the area on display to download the desired map. The iOS 17 will also show the map size for convenience.

5) Recurring Apple Cash payments

Almost all adults have monthly recurring payments, such as utility bills, rent split with a roommate, and so on. Apple has made these payments a lot easier in iOS 17. As long as the recipient and amount are the same each month, users can set up a recurring payment with their Apple Cash.

To activate, go to Wallet and select Apple Cash, then Send or Request. Select the contact and enter the amount on the next page. Scroll down, click on the Send Recurring payment, and then select details like recurring amount, frequency of payment (weekly, bimonthly, and monthly), etc. Once done, tap on Send.

6) Digital camera level

One of the biggest drawbacks of handheld photography is that it’s pretty challenging to get a straight shot. No wonder most point-and-shoot images always have skewed perspectives.

Apple has introduced a digital level indicator with iOS 17. You can turn it from Settings > Camera. Once activated, the camera viewfinder will show three white lines in the center, guiding you to get a level image. Once the shot is level, the lines connect and turn yellow.

7) Multiple timers

The new update brings the ability to set multiple timers and allows users to label them as well. Previously, users could only run one time at a time, which is useless except when you are timing one task at a time. However, if you need different timers for multiple chores like boiling an egg, baking a cake, thawing a chicken, and so on, you are out of luck.

With iOS 17, users can now set and run different timers for multiple tasks and label them by name so that they know exactly which task is done. They can either go to the Timer section in the Clock app to set timers or ask Siri to set one by specifying the name and duration.

8) Conversation Awareness

One of the most valuable features introduced by Apple in the latest update is Conversation Awareness. It works with the noise cancellation feature on the AirPods Pro. When the feature is activated, the AirPods Pro automatically adjusts volume when someone starts talking to you.

It’s a helpful feature for when you are listening to music and someone initiates a conversation. Activate it from Settings > AirPods Pro after putting the AirPods in your ear or opening the case.

9) AirPods Adaptive Audio

This is another useful feature intended for AirPods users. Unfortunately, it's restricted to AirPods Pro 2 and newer models. It can be activated by opening the charging case, heading to Settings > Airpods, and then toggling on Apdative. It can also be activated by long pressing the stem.

Once activated, it will adapt the active noise cancellation according to ambient noise. It will raise the volume in a noisy environment and reduce when there's silence.

10) Make stickers

This one is for messaging ninjas who like to express themselves over text in myriad ways, like emojis, memojis, GIFs, and stickers. While there are third-party apps to make custom, personalized stickers, Apple has introduced a native sticker-making feature in iOS 17.

Simply long press on the object in an image to highlight it and then tap on Add sticker in the context menu. Unfortunately, native stickers currently only support iMessage.

There you have it, every iPhone user must know about these 10 hidden features of iOS17. However, these are not the be-all and end-all. There are tons of new features tucked away in the iOS 17. We advise readers to explore and use new features to polish the user experience to their liking.