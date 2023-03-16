The OBS Studio software aids players in screen capturing and live-streaming gameplay of their favorite titles. Two sets of configurations need to be completed before your PC is ready to record and stream to any platform.

It is important to note that streaming is comparatively heavier than the simple task of screen capturing. The load on the system increases significantly if the correct settings are not used and can lead to the low-quality output. Some settings can also affect the smoothness of games and decrease the overall experience.

Let us look at how to use OBS Studio to record and stream from a PC.

OBS Studio setup guide for recording and live-streaming

OBS Studio is free and open-source software allowing users to stream, record, and screencast across different platforms. Various settings in the application can overwhelm any first-time user. However, users do not have to tweak all the settings and only personalize the required options.

This article will outline recording and streaming settings in OBS Studio for a seamless experience without losing quality. The only prerequisite for this guide is to have OBS Studio installed in the system.

Recording

Recording, or screen capturing, is a great way to remember some of your best in-game moments. Many players record their gameplay and stitch the clips together to create an attractive, action-based video. Here are the most efficient settings that can be used to capture gameplay with OBS Studio.

Launch OBS Studio.

Click on the “Settings” button in the “Controls” tab.

Click “Output” and head to the “Recording” tab.

Change the “Output Mode” to “Advanced” from the drop-down menu.

Select the “Standard” option in the “Type” settings.

Users can define a new path to save their recordings in the “Recording Path” option.

Select the preferred option in “Recording Format.”

Select “NVENC H.264” from the Encoder drop-down menu.

Choose the required “Rescale Output” option (usually set at the monitor's default resolution).

Encoder Settings

Rate Control: CQP

CQ Level: 14

Keyframe Interval: 2 seconds

Preset: Quality

Tuning: High Quality

Multipass Mode: Two Passes (Quarter Resolution)

Profile: High

Tick the checkbox for “Psycho Visual Tuning.”

GPU: 0

Max B-frames: 2

Audio

General

Sample Rate: 48 KHz

Channel: Stereo

Choose the Desktop and Microphone devices to be captured in the recording. Users can disable the Microphone option only to record the gameplay audio via Desktop audio.

Video

Base (Canvas) Resolution: 1920x1080 (Monitor default)

Output (Scaled) Resolution: 1920x1080 (User preference)

Common FPS value: 60

This covers the basic settings in OBS Studio for recording. Here are the final steps to screen capture various gameplays.

Click on the “+” button in the “Source” tab and add “Game Capture.”

Select “Capture Specific Window” as the Mode and select the game from the “Window” drop-down. The game must run in the background for this option for the first time.

Click “Start Recording” from the Controls tab and “Stop Recording” to save the file in the selected destination.

Streaming

Players can follow the steps below to prepare their PCs for the live stream quickly. Head over to the settings menu from the controls tab.

Output

Output Mode: Advanced

Streaming

Encoder: NVENC H.264

Rate Control: CBR

Bitrate: 4500 (Subject to change depending on user network speed)

Key Frame Interval: 2 seconds

Preset: Quality

Profile: High

Stream

Service: User preference

Click “Use Stream Key” and paste the Key from the streaming service dashboard.

Players can click the “Start Streaming” button to go live on their favorite platform. The Preset, Quality, and Bitrate settings may need to be tweaked depending on the output quality to find the perfect settings for the PC.

It is recommended to perform test streams to ensure the settings' stability and avoid unwanted crashes and stuttering.

