How to use Steam Link to play games on your smartphone

Steam Link is a device developed by Valve that allows users to stream games from their personal computers to a television set. The device was first released in November 2015 and is available for purchase from both the Steam store and various retailers.

The device works by connecting to a user’s home network. It supports up to 8k resolution along with up to 120 fps and is compatible with a Steam controller and other Bluetooth controllers.

The Steam Link app is also available on iOS and Android devices, allowing users to access their Steam library from the comfort of their couch as well as play games on their phones and tablets. It is a great way to continue gaming away from your PC or share the gaming experience with family and friends.

This article will guide users through the process of linking their PC with their smartphones using Steam Link and enjoying their favorite games on their handheld devices.

Linking your Steam account to your smartphone with Steam Link

Steam Link uses a low-latency streaming protocol to ensure smooth gameplay even when it is connected using a wireless network through the mobile app. To avoid stutters or lag, it is recommended that you make sure your PC is connected to the internet using an ethernet connection or a 5 GHz high-speed network connection.

The Steam Link app should be installed from either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, depending on the type of device you are trying to play on. The process of connecting your Steam account on your PC to your smartphone is as follows:

Log in to your Steam account on your PC. Select the Steam option on the top left and click on the Settings option. Select the Remote Play option from the menu, tick the Enable Remote Play check box, and click on OK. Open the Steam Link app on your phone and click on Get Started. Pair with a controller or choose the touch screen option. Select the PC from the options. Select the Scan option if it's not immediately visible. A pin will be displayed on the phone screen. Enter the pin on your PC. The app will start a network test and determine the highest amount of bandwidth it can utilize when connecting with the PC. Click on the Start Playing option.

After completing this process, your Steam account on the PC will be connected to your smartphone. The games in your library will immediately be available to play, but a few tweaks may be necessary to ensure optimal performance and quality.

Tweaks for an ideal experience

The following adjustments will provide the best experience while playing Steam games on your smartphone:

Go to Steam Settings on your PC. Go to the Remote Play option and click on Advanced Host Options. Check the Change desktop resolution to match streaming client box. Check the Prioritize network traffic box.

Most devices will support up to 60 fps at the display resolution of the smartphone, but some high-end devices may support up to 120 fps. However, this also depends on the hardware of your PC.

