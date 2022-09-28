Intel 13900HK and 13700HK benchmark leaked; comparison against last-gen processors

Recently, there have been leaks of the Intel 13900HK and 13700HK benchmarks, two of Intel’s new high-end mobile processors. Each chip has a total of 20 threads, 14 cores, and 24 MB of L3 cache, plus 1.25 MB of L2 cache.

This appears to be the same Alder Lake Silicon as the more recent Raptor Lake Silicon and does not include Raptor Cove cores, which offer larger L2 and L3 cache capacities. Additionally, it's possible that CoreT SKUs are a refresher, whereas Raptor Lake will be used on Core standard components. So, how do these new processors compare against the last generation of processors? Let’s take a look!

How do the 13900HK and 13700HKprocessor compare against the last-gen?

It's remarkable to see the Core i9-13900HK jump to 5.4GHz, which is still in the early stages. If you recall, the Core i9-12900HK averaged out at 5GHz, so this is a significant increase. Although these laptop CPUs are slower than their Alder Lake counterparts, the Geekbench scores are disappointing on the surface. As Raptor Lake mobile nears release, we may anticipate substantially faster results as this is still an early sample CPU and there is obviously further work to be done.

What do the benchmarks say?

The processor market is always in a state of flux, with new architecture and manufacturing processes being developed all the time. This means that there is always something new to benchmark and compare against the last generation of processors.

First, let's take a look at the benchmarks that were created using mobile CPUs and a Samsung laptop – specifically, the powerful Core i9-13900HK and the Core i7-13700H – both of which Benchleaks highlighted in a few tweets. A note of caution here would be to take all the numbers with a grain of salt, as it should be with any leaked benchmark data.

Benchleaks @BenchLeaks

CPU: Intel CoreT i9-13900HK (14C 20T)

Min/Max/Avg: 4730/5372/5273 MHz

Codename: Raptor Lake

CPUID: B06A2 (GenuineIntel)

Scores, vs AMD 5800X

Single: 1817, +5.2%

Multi: 11799, +9.8%

Results for single-thread and multi-thread operations were 1,817 and 11,799, respectively, for the pre-release sample of 13900HK's 14 cores and 20 threads (i.e., 6 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores). During the tests, the Core i9-13900HK averaged just a touch below 5.3GHz and reached approximately 5.4GHz for the maximum boost.

In comparison to the Core i9 above, the Core i7-13700H laptop CPU scored 1,768 for single-threaded performance and 10796 for multi-threaded performance. During benchmarks, the 13700H achieved an average boost speed of 4.9GHz and a peak boost speed of over 5GHz.

To wrap things up

Overall, the Intel 13900HK and 13700HK are both decent processors, and while they offer some not-very-substantial performance improvements over last-generation processors, it's quite early to draw conclusions.

Both processors are not yet very awe-inspiring as the top-end SKUs as well as being the latest line-up from intel. Their performance is still behind that of AMD's latest offerings. AMD processors offer better value for money as they offer similar or better performance and are cheaper.

Raptor Lake laptop CPU leaks are expected to increase soon, which will undoubtedly help explain some of the less certain issues these benchmarks have brought up. Until then, we will have to wait with our fingers crossed.

