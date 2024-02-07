The Intel Core i5-14400 and AMD Ryzen 5 7600 are the most hotly debated budget chips today. They target the $200 price point and, historically, have been some of the most successful processors. The reason is manifold — they are affordable, bundle the latest improvements in CPU technology, and can be paired with a wide range of technology.

However, choosing between the Intel and AMD chips can be a bit difficult, especially given the similar performance targets both processors have established. In this guide, we will review the differences between the chips and try to answer which would be the best bet.

The Intel Core i5-14400 and Ryzen 5 7600 have quite a few differences in terms of their on-paper specs and what they bring to the table. Let's go over the comparison in their spec sheets before delving into the performance differences.

Specs comparison

The 14400 is based on the latest Raptor Lake Refresh architecture, while the Ryzen 5 chip is based on Zen 4. The technologies are quite different from each other. While the Intel processors use a monolithic design, AMD has stuck with its tried-and-tested chiplet design for the latest lineup. Thus, it's difficult to compare the specs of the processors head-to-head.

Coming to the finer details, the Core i5-14400 has a core count advantage. While Intel has bundled the chip with 10 cores, the AMD equivalent only bundles six. There's a catch, however — four of the 14400's cores are efficient 'E' cores. These are low-performing and power-efficient cores introduced as part of Intel's hybrid architecture.

Besides this, there are some other differences between the processors in some key areas, like operating clock speeds, onboard graphics chips, and supported memory standards. Here is a side-by-side comparison of the processors:

Intel Core i5-14400 AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Processor family Raptor Lake Refresh Ryzen 7000 Lithography Intel 7 (10 nm) Zen 4 (5 nm) Core count 10 (6P+4E) 6 Thread count 16 12 Max. turbo frequency 4.7 GHz up to 5.1 GHz RAM support Up to DDR5 4800 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s Up to DDR5 5200 MT/s iGPU Intel UHD 730 RDNA 3-based 2-core iGPU Power draw 65W (148W turbo power) 65W Price $234 (for 14400), $209.99 (for 14400F) $199

Performance comparison

There are some differences between the Core i5-14400 and Ryzen 5 7600 in terms of performance. Since the two chips are competing offerings and are based on different architectures, either option gets close to the other in the latest video games.

The performance metrics of the two processors in some popular benchmark software are as follows. The data has been sourced from the benchmark score aggregator website Nanoreview.

Intel Core i5-14400 AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Cinebench R23 single-core 1,806 1,851 Cinebench R23 multi-core 17,771 14,223 Geekbench 5 single-core 2,538 2,901 Geekbench 5 multi-core 13,464 12,992

The Intel Core i5-14400 loses marginally to the Ryzen 5 7600 in terms of single-core performance. This metric is especially important for gaming performance, and thus, the AMD processor turns out to be the better option. The Ryzen chip will also save you around $30, making it a prime option for cash-trained gamers as well.

However, in terms of multi-core performance, the Intel i5 CPU is way ahead of the AMD offering, thanks to its four extra cores. This makes the 14400 the better option for budget workstations.

