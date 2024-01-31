Intel Core i9-14900K vs Core i7-14700K: Which is the best chip for gaming in 2024?

The Intel Core i9-14900K and the i7-14700K are some of the highest-end offerings from Team Blue in this generation. The processors are bundled with the latest hardware from the company, including the best process refinements of the 10 nm Intel 7 process node. The 15th-generation chips will soon shift to the more efficient 7 nm Intel 4 node.

Both chips are insanely capable, so choosing between them can be difficult. To help you make the best decision, we have compared them intensively in this guide, covering everything, from on-paper specs to performance differences.

The Intel Core i9-14900K and Core i7-14700K are some of the fastest chips in the market

The Core i9-14900K is Intel's flagship offering this generation (Image via Amazon)

Before checking out the performance differences of the Core i9-14900K and the i7-14700K chips, let's review their on-paper specs. The two processors are based on the same architecture and share a lot in common, making this an ideal mode of comparison.

Specs comparison

Both the i9-14900K and the i7-14700K are bundled with the best hardware from Intel. However, since the i9 is a higher-tier offering, it packs slightly higher core counts and operating clock speeds.

The 14900K bundles a total of 24 cores. Eight of these are high-performance 'P' rated and the remaining are efficient 'E' cores. The i7-14700K shares a similar profile, other than a slightly lower E-core count. It bundles a total of 20 cores, with 12 of them being 'E' rated.

This extra core count should give the i9 a lead in terms of single-core count. Moreover, the flagship processor also bundles better-performing cores overall, which could give it an edge.

The detailed specs lists of the two chips are as follows:

Intel Core i9-14900K Intel Core i7-14700K Processor family Raptor Lake Refresh Raptor Lake Refresh Lithography Intel 7 (10 nm) Intel 7 (10 nm) Core count 24 (8P+16E) 20 (8P+12E) Thread count 32 28 Max. turbo frequency 6 GHz 5.6 GHz RAM support Up to 192 GB DDR5 5600 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s Up to 192 GB DDR5 5600 MT/s, Up to DDR4 3200 MT/s iGPU Intel UHD 770 Intel UHD 770 Power draw 125W (253W turbo power) 125W (253W turbo power) Price $574 $400

Both the i9-14900K and the i7-14700K have received price cuts since they were introduced. The 14900K is currently selling for $574, while the i7 has been discounted to just $400 to keep it competitive against AMD's offerings.

Performance comparison

The Core i7-14700K is a superb contender to the 14900K (Image via Amazon)

There are some substantial performance differences between the Core i9-14900K and the i7-14700K. The higher-end chip maintains a steady lead both in terms of single and multi-core performance.

Given below is a list of performance data sourced from the benchmark score aggregator website, Nanoreview. As evident, the 14900K is about 10% faster in the single-core benchmarks, which makes it a much better option for gaming workloads. The difference in multi-core performance isn't considerable because the 14900K only has four extra efficient cores than the i7.

Intel Core i9-14900K Intel Core i9-14900K Cinebench R23 single-core 2293 2,083 Cinebench R23 multi-core 38,263 35,090 Geekbench 5 single-core 3,288 2,882 Geekbench 5 multi-core 22,478 20,596

Overall, the 14700K isn't far behind the i9 in terms of overall performance capabilities. Both chips deliver some of the best performance you could ask for in a CPU today. The flagship chip, however, is insanely expensive at $573. Thus, it makes perfect sense to opt for the Core i7-14700K instead.

