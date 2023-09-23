iPhone 15 Apple logo of death error: Reasons, possible fixes, and more

Today, as you unbox your fresh iPhone 15, there's a possibility of experiencing a bug when you configure it. This notion stems from an array of reports that have surfaced lately. Apple has relayed that all of the latest iPhone versions are equipped with iOS 17, which may hinder data transfer from your older model to your new device and show Apple's error logo. Consequently, the tech giant has announced the release of iOS 17.0.2.

The Apple "logo of death" error on the iPhone 15 is the main subject of this article, which will explore the reasons for this error and provide possible solutions for fixing it.

What is the iPhone 15's Apple logo of death error and how can you fix it?

On the iPhone 15, Apple warns that data transfers from your previous iPhone could fail due to a bug found in the iOS 17 version. If it happens, your new iPhone will be stuck with the Apple logo and fail to complete the transfer. This issue, however, has been resolved in iOS 17.0.2.

Updating to the latest iOS version is suggested by the company during the initial setup of your new iPhone, prior to data transfer. However, some owners have voiced their complaints, stating that they were not alerted about the option to update and, therefore, missed installing the latest version.

During the iPhone setup, if you skip the installation of the newest iOS update, follow these steps to fix the error:

With a USB-C cable, link your latest iPhone to a computer.

Quickly press and release the volume-up button.

The volume-down button should also be pressed and then released.

Subsequently, press and hold the side button.

Don't let go of the button until you see the Apple logo.

Locate your new iPhone on your computer, whether it be in iTunes or in the Finder.

When given the choice of updating or restoring, opt for the latter.

Without transferring data, you now have the choice to set up your new iPhone afresh. After that, restore your phone, install the iOS 17.0.2 update from the Settings app, complete the setup process, and transfer data from your old phone.

Your iPhone 15 might be stuck on the Apple logo due to hardware issues, even after attempting the aforementioned solutions. It's recommended that you reach out to Apple Support or bring your device to an authorized repair center. These experts will guide and assist you in repairing your iPhone that is frozen on the Apple logo.

