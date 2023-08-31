iPhone 15 Pro release date, price, features, and more

In a thrilling update for tech fans, Apple has slated the release date of their September event, which is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 Pro. Taking place in California's Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, the event has been given the enigmatic title of "Wonderlust." The primary focus will be on the smartphone series, but whispers suggest that an array of polished new products, including the latest Apple Watch, will also be unveiled.

This article details what we know about the iPhone 15 Pro, including its release date, price, and features.

Official date for the iPhone 15 Pro launch event has been announced

On September 12 at 10 am PT, Apple, the tech giant from Cupertino, California, plans to host a product launch event. It is believed that users can expect the launch of the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series.

The models are expected to be shipped 10 days after the unveiling. Notably, Apple will make the official shipping announcement during the event.

The lineup will feature four models, including the 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Ultra. However, it has been reported by the popular website 9to5Mac that the iPhone 15 Ultra might be delayed, possibly by three to four weeks.

Expected price tag for the iPhone 15 Pro

Barclays specialist Tim Long has consulted with supply chain companies in Asia and has concluded that the forthcoming versions of the iPhone Pro will come with a heightened price tag when weighed against their current editions. It is anticipated that the iPhone 15 Pro, in particular, will see a price jump of around $100, pushing the cost up to $1,099.

Rumors suggest that the Telephoto lens of the 15 Pro Max will undergo significant updates, and its zoom capacity is speculated to surpass the 3x mark, achieving a remarkable 5–6x. This is possible through periscope technology.

The anticipated cost of the standard iPhone 15 is predicted to remain unchanged from the standard iPhone 14 models.

The following are the expected prices for all four models:

15 : $799

: $799 15 Plus : $899

: $899 15 Pro : $1,099

: $1,099 15 Ultra: $1,299

Speculated features of the iPhone 15 Pro

The upcoming 15 Pro is on track to set the bar higher than all other smartphone competitors. Prepare for enhancements to display quality, camera capabilities, and a significant increase in performance.

Rumors of the iPhone 15 Pro are circulating, with some speculating that it will house advanced 48-megapixel sensors, courtesy of Sony. While the iPhone 14 models did not have the most efficient OLED display driver chips, it's said that the 15 Pro will feature a sleek, new 28nm process for improved efficiency.

With a lighter weight in mind, the widely recognized stainless steel appearance will be switched out for a modern titanium finish. The much-talked-about news is that Apple may soon be introducing USB-C capabilities in its iPhone 15 models.