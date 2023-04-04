Is Apple Weather App down today (April 4)? Server status, possible fixes, and more

The Apple Weather app reportedly faces multiple issues, including not showing any weather information. The widget is a popular Apple application that allows users to keep track of the weather alongside other features that come with it.

Since around 1 am ET, Apple Weather has stopped displaying any data to its users. Many users suspect this issue might have something to do with the official Apple servers, which could temporarily be down. However, Apple officially hasn't shared any information regarding this issue.

What is the official server status for the Apple Weather app?

According to Apple's official website for system support, one issue can be found in the list of System Statuses that marks Apple Weather. The current issue is ongoing, and the tab also mentions that some users are affected by it.

The Apple Weather app is one of the best go-to widgets for regular users due to its ability to notify various weather-related updates, specifically ones regarding temperature, rain, and clouds.

The official server status also states that in the next hour, information about precipitation will also be unavailable for certain regions as there has been a data provider outage. However, readers will be happy to learn that all other Apple application features, including iTunes and Siri, are working, with the Apple Weather app being the only exception at the moment.

Are there any possible fixes available for the Weather app?

Many users have been unable to receive any weather-related information on their iPhones. A little over six hours have passed since this issue surfaced online. However, as of writing, Apple hasn't shared anything official regarding this issue on social media. Readers may have to wait until the application servers are fixed before they can use the widget again.

In the past, Apple has sadly maintained a consistent record of issues related to server failures. However, this issue took them a while to put on the System Status Dashboard.

Using alternative apps for temporary use

While Apple continues to fight the issue with its Weather app, one can resort to a plethora of options on the App Store if they require a weather widget. Applications like The Weather Channel and Clime: NOAA Weather Radar Live are the top suggestions for users who are looking for an alternate option online.

The App Store can also provide more options to users who are inclined to look for similar applications as an alternative. Depending on their system, one can also differentiate the applications separately for iPhone and iPad.

