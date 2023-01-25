Is Hard Bullet VR game on Meta Quest 2 (Oculus)? Price, how to play, and more explained

Hard Bullet has become one of Steam's most hyped VR games because of its realistic physics, deep interaction, fast-paced action, and more. You're in the right place if you're wondering how to play it on your Meta Quest 2. The popular game is officially not available on Meta Quest 2 as of now, but in the meantime, we'll explore the process of playing it on your VR device.

We'll take a look at the possible solutions, technical requirements, and capabilities of Hard Bullet. So, if you're excited about VR games or want to try out this popular game in VR, we've got you covered.

How to play Hard Bullet on Meta Quest 2, price, requirements, and more.

A computer is required to play Hard Bullet on VR, as you can't play it directly on Meta Quest 2 due to its unavailability. Hence, let's look at the recommended specs to run the game smoothly on your PC.

Specification Recommended OS Windows 10 Processor Intel Core i7 7700k / Ryzen 7 CPU or better Memory 16 GB RAM Graphics GeForce GTX 1080 or better. Needs DirectX 11.3 Shader Model 5.1 Storage 18 GB available space Other info CPU performance required for physics calculations. Better on SSD. Uses Shader Model 5.1. Requires VR Headset to play.

How to purchase and install it?

It is currently available for purchase on Steam. You first need to create a Steam account and recharge your Steam Wallet to download it. Search for Hard Bullet on the search tab, and you'll find this game for around $19.99.

Before purchasing, read the terms and conditions since they may be inappropriate for some users due to frequent violence, gore body damage, and general mature content.

Once you've purchased the game, you can download and install it by following the on-screen instructions on Steam.

How to play it on your VR device?

Now make sure that your PC can run the game, and you can begin. There are two ways to play the game: connecting a cable or wirelessly; we'll discuss both methods so you can play the way you like.

Playing a VR game using the Oculus Link is the easiest way to play Hard Bullet on Mets Quest 2.

First, download the Oculus desktop app from their official website.

Now ensure that your VR headset is connected via the link cable. The cable you'll get with your VR device will also work fine.

From the settings, remember to enable the Unknown Sources option.

Now, wear your VR headset, and click enable after you see a prompt asking to enable the Oculus Link.

Once you've set up your device and made the required changes, open Steam VR, search for Hard Bullet and finally launch it.

Although the cable is long enough to give you an excellent playspace to enjoy your game, you may want to play the game wirelessly. To play it wirelessly, there are two methods.

One way to play is by using the Virtual Desktop application, mirroring whatever is displayed on your desktop to your VR headset. You can download the application and play using it. Another option is to use the Oculus Air Link.

Put your VR headset on and go to the universal settings by clicking on the Oculus button.

Select settings and then Experimental Features. Now, select the button next to Air Link.

After reading the requirements, select Continue and Pair your PC from the Available PCs list.

Once you're done with pairing, you can launch the game and play it in VR.

You can follow this detailed process to play Hard Bullet on Meta Quest 2. Although you'll have a pretty good experience playing it in VR, for a comprehensive VR experience, you'll have to wait till it officially launches for Meta Quest 2.

Moreover, it is essential to note that users with a low-end PC may face issues while playing wirelessly, so playing it via the Link cable is recommended.

