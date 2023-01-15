Is the Honor Magic 4 Pro worth buying in 2023?

The Honor Magic 4 Pro is one of the most used mobile devices worldwide, and it gained an incredible amount of popularity. The smartphone was announced in the early parts of the year, and it took until the end of the first quarter to be available on the market.

Since then, the Magic 4 Pro has established itself as a go-to model for the many needs of various users. While the phone has been advertised for its camera, there's more to it than meets the eye. It is yet to celebrate its first anniversary, and Honor has improved the model since its launch.

That being said, the mobile market is one of the fastest-evolving sectors, with new devices and variations coming each year. Therefore, the viability of the Honor Magic 4 Pro comes into question as to whether someone should acquire it in 2023. However, based on how it has performed, there are solid reasons for users to still trust it.

The Honor Magic 4 Pro shines in several aspects and will continue to do so in 2023

Before analyzing the device's worth, one has to look at the features. As far as specifications are concerned, the phone hit more areas than expected, making it ideal for different uses.

Features

Brand Honor Price $1100 Features 6.81" LTPO OLED screen, 120 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8/12 GB RAM, 256/512 GB ROM, 4,600 mAh battery

The Honor Magic 4 Pro has one of the largest displays in the market, with a 6.81" LTPO OLED panel that can support up to 1 billion colors. It's larger than other models in the same price range, which is particularly suitable for gamers.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor performs as expected and is still considered one of the most powerful in the market. But 2023 will see more devices coming with the Gen 2 variant.

The smartphone can be obtained in two variants of RAM and ROM: the former varies between 8 GB and 12 GB, and the latter is between 256 GB and 512 GB.

The camera is undoubtedly the most outstanding element, with three lenses in the back. It even features a periscope telephoto lens for added utility and standard ultrawide support. Moreover, the posterior lenses can record 4K video at 60 FPS without an issue.

All such specifications also require a lot of power, and the Honor Magic 4 Pro isn't a letdown. The 4,600 mAh battery comes with 100W fast charging for both wired and wireless, making it impressive even in this flagship range.

Should you buy the Honor Magic 4 Pro in 2023?

This smartphone comes at a premium price. So, it's meant for those who are okay with spending large amounts on getting the highest possible specifications. The device averages around $1,100 in price, but it will fetch more discounts as the year progresses. Moreover, the 8 GB RAM variant costs less despite sacrificing performance.

Only a few devices will come in 2023 with a camera setup as good as the Magic 4 Pro. While a camera might not be a need for all, it's one of the most coveted features among enthusiasts. The more significant number of lenses come with more operational features, allowing greater options for users.

Mobile devices in this price range coming out in 2023 will mainly contain Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The upgraded processor will be more efficient and powerful, but that doesn't reduce the viability of the Gen 1 processor by any means.

The Honor Magic 4 Pro is also available with 5G and is a must for any device in 2023. Overall, it's one of the best devices launched in 2022, and further discounts in 2023 can make it an even more enterprising deal.

