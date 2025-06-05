Is Nintendo Switch 2 internal storage enough? Is a microSD Express card mandatory?

The Nintendo Switch 2 was finally released worldwide today, on June 5, 2025. The latest handheld marks the arrival of next-gen features to one of the best-selling consoles of all time, adding in much-needed improvements and fixes to the original Switch.

Ad

Unfortunately, the Switch 2's internal storage can fall quite short in the long run, considering the amount of storage space modern AAA titles typically require. In such cases, upgrading using an external storage can be a good choice. However, is that mandatory? To put it technically, no. That said, whether a user needs external memory would depend on their gaming habits. Let's look further into the matter.

Nintendo Switch 2 internal storage: What do you get?

The new Switch 2 is packed with next-gen features (Image via Nintendo)

The new Nintendo Switch 2 comes with 256 GB of internal storage, and also supports only microSD Express cards for external storage. This is a significant leap from the original Switch’s 32 GB and even the OLED model’s 64 GB (both internal).

Ad

Trending

However, not all of this space is available to the user. After accounting for system files and the operating system, reports indicate that about 228-249 GB is accessible for games, save data, and media. Compared to the original Switch, this is a substantial improvement and should comfortably accommodate several large games and future updates.

Also read: How to transfer data from Nintendo Switch to Switch 2

Should you get a microSD Express card for your Switch 2?

The official microSD Express card for the Switch 2 (Image via Nintendo)

While 256 GB sounds great, you need to keep in mind that most modern AAA titles take up a ton of space. Take the NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition, for example — it was one of the largest games on the original Switch, taking up around 59 GB. In such cases, having a few similar-sized games will fill up even the Switch 2 in no time.

Ad

Nintendo has made a notable change with the Switch 2’s expandable storage, with only microSD Express cards being compatible. MicroSD Express cards are significantly faster than standard microSD cards, reaching speeds of up to 985 MB/s.

You can find the 256 GB microSD Express card on the official Nintendo site, selling for $59.99. However, this is still just 256 GB. The Switch 2 supports up to 2 TB of external storage, so you can expect more roomy Express cards popping up in the future. As of now, there are some 1 TB microSD Express cards available, but they're mostly limited in stock.

Ad

Also read: Can you use microSD card with Nintendo Switch 2?

The Nintendo Switch 2’s 256 GB internal storage is a major improvement over the original handheld, providing ample space for casual and moderate gamers to enjoy several titles without any immediate cause for concern. However, as game sizes continue to grow, heavy gamers will likely need to expand their storage.

While a microSD Express card isn’t mandatory for everyone at launch, it is the only way to expand your game library on the Switch 2, and eventually, most users will find it necessary. We recommend you choose the right-sized card depending on your gaming habits, and also be prepared for the higher cost of these Express cards.

Ad

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More