Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ worth it for gaming? While non-gamers won't find this question concerning, it's worth contemplating for those in search of the best gaming experience. The Tab A line from the Korean giant has dominated the budget tablet section for years, and the recent devices continue this trend. It almost succeeds at everything, maintaining a great price-to-feature ratio. You get a decently large screen, an attractive design, and powerful performance.

Many users find the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ worthwhile due to its overall balance of features and performance. The tablet has received a ton of positive reviews from users. It can handle daily productivity tasks and casual games without any sweat. However, considering various aspects, it is less suitable for high-end gaming.

This article explores various facets of the device to see how capable this machine is.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ specs

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is available in Graphite, Silver, and Navy colors. (Image via Samsung)

Before we dive into the intricacies of the question: is Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ worth it for gaming or not? Have a look at the core specs of the tablet:

Specifications Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ Display 11.0-inch TFT LCD, 1920 x 1200 resolution, 90Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 RAM Up to 8GB Storage Up to 128GB, expandable Camera Rear: 8MP || Front: 5MP Battery 7040mAh Connectivity WiFi, 5G Price Starts at $220

There is no doubt that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ impresses on the fundamentals. It is easily one of the best Android tablets at this price out there.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ worth it?

Display and design

Samsung A Tab series is very popular for budget-friendly device (Image via Samsung)

Tab A9+ features an 11.0-inch TFT LCD screen with a resolution of 1,920 by 1,200 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate of 90Hz. Samsung uses a 16:10 ratio for this device, which might feel a bit too wide to play, depending on personal preference.

The build looks premium and is sturdy. You will get an 8MP shooter on the back with a front-facing 5MP sensor in the top bezel. In addition to that, it features a pair of speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a 3.5mm jack to plug in your favorite wired headset.

Overall, the design is slim, making it comfortable to hold for extended periods.

Battery life

You get a 7040mAh battery with the Tab A9+, which can easily run for seven to eight hours on resource-intensive tasks. However, it supports 15W wired charging only, so you will have to spend a long time, around three hours, to fully charge the battery. It is also worth noting that there’s no charger in the box.

Performance

Is Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ worth the price? (Image via Amazon/Samsung)

The good news is that the device can run games smoothly on default or medium settings and doesn’t get uncomfortably warm regardless of whatever you are doing. Inside its sleek exterior, you'll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired up with the Adreno 619 GPU, staking its claim in the mid-range performance game.

For everyday stuff, it's smooth sailing all the way. However, you might see the device struggling while playing games at high settings.

The base variant of the device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In our opinion, you should skip it and opt for the 8GB/128GB variant to enjoy a lag-free experience.

The A9+ ships with Android 13; you can upgrade it to 14, and Samsung has promised to offer OS and security updates up to 2027, which means you will get a consistent performance over the upcoming years.

Final verdict

A large screen, decent performance, and impressive battery life are what make the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ worthwhile for daily tasks and casual games at low to mid settings without any issues. However, it might not be suitable for the most demanding titles. If you're a serious gamer who needs the absolute best performance, other tablets with more powerful processors and higher RAM might be a better option.

So, ultimately, the answer to the "Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ worth" question completely depends on an individual's needs and preferences.

Check other articles:

Is MacBook Air good for gaming? || Is Microsoft PC Manager worth it? || Is Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 worth buying in 2024?