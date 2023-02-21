Is the Vivo X80 Pro worth buying in February 2023?

The first half of 2022 saw the emergence of the X80 series that features the Vivo X80 Pro and its base variant. The former is currently one of the most intriguing handsets in the market. Unlike many manufacturers of flagship handsets, the tech giant places its priorities in a field where it is well-known.

The aforementioned device undoubtedly comes with one of the most amazing camera sets ever installed on a phone. The company even made the claim that they offer the greatest photography experience in their class, combined with top-tier specifications and features.

However, since technology is always evolving, some of the features of the Vivo X80 Pro have been left behind by other companies and brands.

So, how beneficial will it be to a new buyer? What are the main features of the model that justify its cost, and where does it fall short? Let's examine how valuable a purchase of Vivo’s former flagship device will be in February 2023.

Vivo X80 Pro has one of the best camera setups in the market

A smartphone's value is determined by its pricing and its specifications. When it comes to flagships, they typically always include gear that is at the top of the field. That is unquestionably true of the Vivo X80 Pro, which excels in a number of areas.

Brand Vivo Display 6.78" LTPO3 AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak), 517 ppi density, 1440 x 3200 pixels Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) Mediatek Dimensity 9000 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1x3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3x2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4x1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MC10 OS Android 12, upgradable to Android 13, Funtouch 13 (Global), Origin OS Ocean (China) Internals 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM Main Camera 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/1.3", PDAF, Laser AF, OIS 8 MP, f/3.4, (periscope telephoto), 1/4.4", 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom 12 MP, f/1.9, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.93", 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, 2x optical zoom, gimbal OIS 48 MP, f/2.2, 114˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.0", AF Selfie Camera 32 MP, f/2.5, 24mm (wide), 1/2.8", 0.8µm Battery 4700 mAH, 80W wired, 100% in 38 min (advertised), 50W wireless, 100% in 50 min (advertised)

The X80 Pro continues to follow the path of its predecessor in case of solid build quality and appealing design elements. It features an appearance that has the power to grab the customers’ attention at first glance. Even when their hands are sweaty in the summer, this coating keeps the phone smudge-free.

While the top and the bottom have flat frames, those on the left and right side are curved. It comes with power and volume buttons that are located on the right side, and a USB Type-C port, a dual SIM card slot, and a main loudspeaker that is located at the bottom edge.

The 6.78-inch OLED display panel on the front side includes thin bezels and a cutout for the selfie camera. Furthermore, Vivo has added Schott Xensation Up to shield the screen from physical harm, the newest iteration of a chemically strengthened lithium aluminosilicate cover.

Vivo paid more attention to the display's quality than to its size. The 6.78" screen has a LTPO3 AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. It has a 517 ppi pixel density and comes with a 1440 x 3200 pixel resolution.

The enormous screen provides vibrant images and good viewing angles. The display has extremely thin bezels and a maximum brightness of 1500 nits, making it easily visible even in bright sunlight.

Although the Vivo X80 Pro is marketed as a camera phone, it also sports a phenomenal processor. Even the most graphically demanding games in the market operate without issues on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm). With 12 GB of RAM complementing it nicely, consumers can even choose between 256/512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Without a doubt, the camera is the model's strongest feature. This holds true for the quantity of lenses and sensors that have been employed. The Vivo X80 Pro has four lenses, similar to many other flagship devices. These include one primary 50 MP, an 8 MP periscope telephoto, a normal 12 MP telephoto, and a 48 MP ultrawide.

It also comes with a selfie camera of 32 MP, for those who love to click vivid and vibrant pictures worthy of posting on social media. Under the camera circle, there is a periscope, and the right side of the circle has an LED flash. The bottom of the device's rear has the Vivo brand's logo.

The 4700 mAh battery powering the excellent smartphone allows 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. As advertised, the device will take 38 mins to charge from 0 to 100% if wired, and 50 mins to fully charge itself if wireless.

Is the Vivo X80 Pro worth a purchase now?

The answer entirely depends on one's priorities because the Vivo X80 Pro has superior options in some cases. This device has come closest to matching the capabilities of a fully fledged DSLR as other lenses don't have a lot of these features. When it comes to photography, Vivo X80 Pro’s main camera and the ultra-wide options are considerably better, especially at night.

However, as compared to some of the other flagships, the price might feel a bit too much. Merchants like Amazon are expected to sell the model for $800, but they might reduce the price soon.

The gadget is the ideal choice for anyone looking for a combination of a mobile phone and a digital camera. Although it may not take photos at the same speed, its actual performance is quite similar. As a result, it's an ideal choice for someone who enjoys photography and vlogging, but doesn't want to give up gaming or overall performance.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

