Is the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 worth buying in 2023?

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is the latest flagship phone in its fold series and was released in August 2022 as a powerful competitor in the market. The 5G variant of the device was launched in December 2022.

Xiaomi's flagship devices typically cost as much or less than its competitors’ top products and offer a comparable or better level of performance. This has allowed the company to quickly gain a foothold in the competitive smartphone market. Flagship phones are typically expected to provide excellent performance due to their high prices, and this device has been selling decently since its release. This article will look at whether the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is worth buying this year.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is one of the best foldable phones of 2023

Specifications

Device Name Mix Fold 2 Brand Xiaomi Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Screen Size 8.02-inch Display AMOLED Special Features Fingerprint Sensor Refresh Rate 120 Hz Camera (Rear) 50 MP (Main) 13 MP (Ultra Wide) 8 MP (Telephoto) Camera (Front) 20 MP RAM 12 GB OS Android 12 Battery 4500 mAh Cellular Technology 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G (5G variant) 4G, 3G, 2G (Standard variant) Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Assistant Google Charging 67W

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is an improved version of the original and is designed to offer flawless usage without heating.

The device has a large 8.02-inch AMOLED display and contains a 120 Hz refresh rate, which makes the device excellent for gaming and video editing. Moreover, its screen does not consume a lot more battery than to a standard one.

Fold 2 also has a huge 12 GB of RAM installed to ensure smooth workflow and flawless multitasking. It also has storage solutions ranging from 256 GB to 1 TB to eliminate issues with space. The phone runs on MIUI Fold 13 which is based on Android 12 to support the latest applications and will also be backed by three years of software and security updates.

The smartphone comes with a triple camera set up in the rear — featuring a 50 MP main, 13 MP ultra-wide, and 8 MP telephoto lens — that can be used to capture breathtaking images. The phone can capture videos at up to 8K resolution and 960 FPS at 1080p. It comes alongside a 20 MP front camera for selfies, video calling, and recording clips at up to 1080 in 60 fps.

The device comes in two variants, and the standard one can support up to 4G. The 5G version, launched last month, supports a high-speed and low-latency internet connection. It has a good battery capacity which can last for up to 82 hours under normal workloads and supports fast charging that can ensure you have a full battery in under 50 minutes.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 has some major limitations

Photo shot using a zoom lens on Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 (Image via youtube/Mrwhosetheboss)

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 has some major limitations. The phone is bundled with some Chinese bloatware apps and tries to restrict itself from installing apps from Google, such as Chrome and Gboard. Moreover, some additional steps are required to set Google apps as default programs, like the browser or store.

The ultrawide camera and its zoom massively reduce the quality of the pictures during dim conditions. The dual speakers shipped with the model are average at best and do not produce excellent sound.

Conclusion

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is an excellent phone with some impressive features. It costs less than Samsung's Fold 4 and is perfect for users wanting to purchase a foldable smartphone for daily use, which also facilitates productivity. So if you're looking for these features in your device, you should definitely go for it in 2023.

That said, it may not be a good investment for users looking to upgrade from their existing foldable phone. Moreover, users may find it a little annoying because of the difficulties involved in the installation of Google-based apps.

