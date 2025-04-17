Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Best settings for RTX 5060 Ti

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is an action RPG title published by Deep Silver and released earlier this year on February 4, 2025. The much-awaited sequel was launched on PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S. It retains many of the elements that made the first title memorable, including a compelling storyline and moving soundtrack.

The system requirements for the game are super demanding, with the developers recommending the RTX 4070 for optimal gameplay. Luckily, gamers who own the RTX 5060 Ti should have no issues running the game at relatively higher resolutions and graphics settings.

While you can run the game easily, it is recommended to tweak the settings to attain the best performance. In this article, we'll look into the best settings for KCD2 on the RTX 5060 Ti.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, particularly an RTX 5060 Ti GPU.

Best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 settings for RTX 5060 Ti

KCD2 looks stunning visually on the RTX 5060 Ti (Image via Deep Silver)

The game looks and runs incredibly well on the new RTX 5060 Ti. It comfortably runs the game at 1440p resolution, and should show over 60 fps easily. We've enabled High graphics settings and maxed out the Texture quality, resulting in stunning visuals. We've also turned on DLSS 4 and set it to Quality mode, which increases the graphics quality while also improving performance.

We recommend enabling VSync only if your monitor doesn't support AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync. Additionally, we've turned off Motion Blur, as it may affect performance.

These are the best settings for the RTX 5060 Ti:

Graphics settings:

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Overall image quality: Custom

Custom Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference VSync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: 144 FPS

144 FPS Gamma correction: 0

0 Horizontal FOV: 110

Resolution scaling:

Technology: DLSS

DLSS DLSS Mode: Quality

Quality Sharpness: 70%

Camera Effects:

Motion Blur: Off

Off Near DOF: On

Advanced graphics settings:

Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Object quality: High

High Particles: High

High Lighting: High

High Global illumination: High

High Post-process quality: High

High Shader quality: High

High Shadows: High

High Textures: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric effects detail: High

High Vegetation detail: High

High Character detail: High

