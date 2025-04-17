Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Best settings for RTX 5060 Ti

  • home icon
By Adith Pramod
Modified Apr 17, 2025 06:31 GMT
Best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 settings for RTX 5060 Ti (Image via Deep Silver)
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is an action RPG title published by Deep Silver and released earlier this year on February 4, 2025. The much-awaited sequel was launched on PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S. It retains many of the elements that made the first title memorable, including a compelling storyline and moving soundtrack.

The system requirements for the game are super demanding, with the developers recommending the RTX 4070 for optimal gameplay. Luckily, gamers who own the RTX 5060 Ti should have no issues running the game at relatively higher resolutions and graphics settings.

While you can run the game easily, it is recommended to tweak the settings to attain the best performance. In this article, we'll look into the best settings for KCD2 on the RTX 5060 Ti.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, particularly an RTX 5060 Ti GPU.

Best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 settings for RTX 5060 Ti

KCD2 looks stunning visually on the RTX 5060 Ti (Image via Deep Silver)
The game looks and runs incredibly well on the new RTX 5060 Ti. It comfortably runs the game at 1440p resolution, and should show over 60 fps easily. We've enabled High graphics settings and maxed out the Texture quality, resulting in stunning visuals. We've also turned on DLSS 4 and set it to Quality mode, which increases the graphics quality while also improving performance.

We recommend enabling VSync only if your monitor doesn't support AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync. Additionally, we've turned off Motion Blur, as it may affect performance.

These are the best settings for the RTX 5060 Ti:

Graphics settings:

  • Resolution: 2560 x 1440
  • Window mode: Fullscreen
  • Overall image quality: Custom
  • Show FPS: As per preference
  • VSync: Off
  • Frame rate limit: 144 FPS
  • Gamma correction: 0
  • Horizontal FOV: 110

Resolution scaling:

  • Technology: DLSS
  • DLSS Mode: Quality
  • Sharpness: 70%

Camera Effects:

  • Motion Blur: Off
  • Near DOF: On

Advanced graphics settings:

  • Anti-aliasing: SMAA T2X
  • Object quality: High
  • Particles: High
  • Lighting: High
  • Global illumination: High
  • Post-process quality: High
  • Shader quality: High
  • Shadows: High
  • Textures: Ultra
  • Volumetric effects detail: High
  • Vegetation detail: High
  • Character detail: High

About the author
Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod

Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.
He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
