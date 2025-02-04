Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 guide: Best settings for RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 was released today on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Microsoft Windows. The sequel has been in the making for a long time and was highly anticipated by the community. The game retains various elements from the original title, such as its story and soundtrack, and provides a vast open-world experience.

KCD2 is slightly demanding, particularly due to the revamped visuals. The graphics look amazing and hence require quite powerful components to run well. Luckily, those who own an RTX 3070 or an RTX 3070 Ti don't have to be worried about losing much performance as both cards are more than capable of running the game at 1440p.

However, it is still recommended that you tweak the settings a bit to get the most out of the game. In this article, we'll look into the best settings for KCD2 on the RTX 3070 and the RTX 3070 Ti.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, particularly an RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti GPU.

The best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 settings for RTX 3070

KCD2 runs incredibly well on the RTX 3070 (Image via Warhorse Studios)

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 looks amazing on the RTX 3070. The card lets you run the game comfortably at 1440p resolution. We've set the graphics preset to Medium, enabling enough performance without sacrificing too much quality. FSR 3.1 has also been turned on and set to Quality. Thus, you can expect an average framerate of 100 FPS with these settings.

Additionally, we've turned off Motion Blur and VSync since they will affect the performance.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3070:

Graphics settings:

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Overall image quality: Medium

Medium Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference VSync: Off

Off Frame rate limit: 144 FPS

144 FPS Gamma correction: 0

0 Horizontal FOV: 95

Resolution scaling:

Technology: FSR

FSR Mode: Quality

Quality Sharpness: 0

Camera Effects:

Motion Blur: Off

Off Near DOF: On

Advanced graphics settings:

Antialiasing: SMAA 2TX

SMAA 2TX Object quality: Medium

Medium Particles: Medium

Medium Lighting: Medium

Medium Global Illumination: Medium

Medium Postprocess quality: Medium

Medium Shader quality: Medium

Medium Shadows: Medium

Medium Textures: Medium

Medium Volumetric effects detail: Medium

Medium Vegetation detail: Medium

Medium Character detail: Medium

The best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 settings for RTX 3070 Ti

KCD2 looks slightly better on the RTX 3070 Ti (Image via Warhorse Studios)

The RTX 3070 Ti allows for greater performance and visuals. The card comfortably runs Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 at 1440p with Medium settings. The settings for the 3070 Ti remain largely the same, with just a few changes in terms of textures and object quality, both of which have been set to High. While the changes are minute, visuals look far better on the 3070 Ti GPU.

We've turned on FSR 3.1 and set it to Quality mode, adding significant performance and detail to the game. As we've set it to Quality mode, the game's graphics are revamped, providing a much more immersive experience.

These are the best settings for the RTX 3070 Ti:

Graphics settings:

Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Window mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Overall image quality: Medium

Medium Show FPS: As per preference

As per preference VSync: On

On Frame rate limit: 144 FPS

144 FPS Gamma correction: 0

0 Horizontal FOV: 95

Resolution scaling:

Technology: FSR

FSR Mode: Quality

Quality Sharpness: 0

Camera Effects:

Motion Blur: Off

Off Near DOF: On

Advanced graphics settings:

Antialiasing: SMAA 2TX

SMAA 2TX Object quality: Medium

Medium Particles: Medium

Medium Lighting: Medium

Medium Global Illumination: Medium

Medium Postprocess quality: Medium

Medium Shader quality: Medium

Medium Shadows: Medium

Medium Textures: Medium

Medium Volumetric effects detail: Medium

Medium Vegetation detail: Medium

Medium Character detail: Medium

