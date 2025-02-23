Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Guide: Best settings for RTX 3050

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii was released on February 21, 2025, on Windows, PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. The game offers a rich visual experience and has impressive graphics. Based on the system requirements, however, we see that it isn't very demanding in terms of hardware.

Thus, gamers who own the RTX 3050 GPU should be able to run the title with ease. However, with a few tweaks in the settings, you can achieve optimal gameplay in terms of visual quality and framerates.

In this article, we look into the settings of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for the RTX 3050 GPU.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, but with an RTX 3050 GPU.

Best RTX 3050 settings for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii runs incredibly well on the RTX 3050 (Image via SEGA)

The RTX 3050 is a solid GPU to play the new Like a Dragon title. It produces an average of 98fps at 1080p resolution with the Medium graphics preset. We've also turned on Nvidia DLSS 3 and set it to Quality mode. This helps enhance visual quality while greatly improving framerates.

The game looks amazing at 1080p despite being limited to Medium settings. We recommend not turning on Frame Generation, as it would bring in pixelation and unnecessary blurring around objects.

We've turned off Motion Blur and V-Sync as they affect performance. Only turn on V-Sync if you don't have a monitor that features AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

These are the best settings for RTX 3050:

Graphics settings:

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Display: Display 1

Display 1 Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate: 120.00 Hz

120.00 Hz V-Sync: Off

Off FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: +45

+45 Graphics Quality Preset: Custom

Detailed graphics settings:

Texture Filtering: 4x

4x Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Geometry Quality: Medium

Medium Real-Time Reflections: On

On Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Motion Blur: Off

Off SSAO: On

On Anti-Aliasing: Default

Default Depth of Field: On

Performance improvement settings:

Upscaling: Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia DLSS NVIDIA DLSS Quality: Quality

Quality NVIDIA DLSS Sharpness: 0.5

0.5 Frame Generation: None

None Low Latency Mode: Nvidia Reflex

Nvidia Reflex NVIDIA Reflex Boost: On

