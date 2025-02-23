Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Guide: Best settings for RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii was recently released on 21 February 2025 on platforms - Windows, PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. While the game is quite visually appealing, it isn't the most graphically demanding. Judging by the system requirements of the game, running it on the RX 7900 XT or the RX 7900 XTX would be a piece of cake.

Ad

Since it is a 4K GPU, you get to experience the game in some of the best graphics settings. In this article, we'll look into the optimal settings of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for the RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX GPUs.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, but with an RX 7900 XT or RX 7900 XTX GPU.

Best RX 7900 XT settings for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii runs incredibly well on the RX 7900 XT (Image via Sega)

The game runs quite well on the RX 7900 XT GPU. You get to see upwards of 60FPS at 4K resolution with the High preset. These settings make the gameplay a visual treat, with 8x anisotropic filtering and Real Time Reflections.

Ad

Trending

We've turned off any kind of upscaling as the image quality already looks stellar at 4K. Moreover, upscaling or frame gen would affect the visual quality, particularly by bringing in pixelation or blurring. You could turn on AMD FSR and set it to Quality mode for a few extra frames, but overall, you can expect it to be around the ballpark of 70-80fps with FSR.

These are the best settings for RX 7900 XT:

Ad

Graphics settings:

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Display: Display 1

Display 1 Display Mode: Borderless

Borderless Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate: 120.00 Hz

120.00 Hz V-Sync: Off

Off FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: +50

+50 Graphics Quality Preset: High

Detailed graphics settings:

Texture Filtering: 8x

8x Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Geometry Quality: Medium

Medium Real-Time Reflections: On

On Reflection Quality: Medium

Medium Motion Blur: On

On SSAO: On

On Anti-Aliasing: Default

Default Depth of Field: On

Performance improvement settings:

Upscaling: None

None Frame Generation: None

None Low Latency Mode: None

None Render Scale: 100%

Also read: Can you play Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on Steam Deck and ROG Ally?

Ad

Best RX 7900 XTX settings for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii runs incredibly well on the RX 7900 XTX (Image via Sega)

The RX 7900 XTX is one of AMD's best cards for 4K gaming. You get to see an average of 80-90FPS at 4K resolution with the Highest graphics settings. The visuals look more or less the same as that of the 7900 XT. However, we get to see more framerates here.

Ad

Again, we've turned off any kind of upscaling or frame generation to avoid pixelation. The game looks amazing with its high quality and produces very high framerates; thus, there is no need for AMD FSR or Nvidia DLSS in this case.

These are the best settings for RX 7900 XTX:

Graphics settings:

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Display: Display 1

Display 1 Display Mode: Borderless

Borderless Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 Refresh Rate: 240.00 Hz

240.00 Hz V-Sync: Off

Off FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: +45

+45 Graphics Quality Preset: Custom

Ad

Detailed graphics settings:

Texture Filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Geometry Quality: High

High Real-Time Reflections: On

On Reflection Quality: High

High Motion Blur: On

On SSAO: On

On Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Depth of Field: On

Performance improvement settings:

Upscaling: None

None Frame Generation: None

None Low Latency Mode: None

None Render Scale: 100%

Also read: Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Is there a multiplayer and co-op mode?

Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback