Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Guide: Best settings for RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii was recently released on 21 February 2025 on platforms - Windows, PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. While the game is quite visually appealing, it isn't the most graphically demanding. Judging by the system requirements of the game, running it on the RX 7900 XT or the RX 7900 XTX would be a piece of cake.
Since it is a 4K GPU, you get to experience the game in some of the best graphics settings. In this article, we'll look into the optimal settings of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for the RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX GPUs.
Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, but with an RX 7900 XT or RX 7900 XTX GPU.
Best RX 7900 XT settings for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
The game runs quite well on the RX 7900 XT GPU. You get to see upwards of 60FPS at 4K resolution with the High preset. These settings make the gameplay a visual treat, with 8x anisotropic filtering and Real Time Reflections.
We've turned off any kind of upscaling as the image quality already looks stellar at 4K. Moreover, upscaling or frame gen would affect the visual quality, particularly by bringing in pixelation or blurring. You could turn on AMD FSR and set it to Quality mode for a few extra frames, but overall, you can expect it to be around the ballpark of 70-80fps with FSR.
These are the best settings for RX 7900 XT:
Graphics settings:
- Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
- Display: Display 1
- Display Mode: Borderless
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Refresh Rate: 120.00 Hz
- V-Sync: Off
- FPS: Unlimited
- Field of View: +50
- Graphics Quality Preset: High
Detailed graphics settings:
- Texture Filtering: 8x
- Shadow Quality: Medium
- Geometry Quality: Medium
- Real-Time Reflections: On
- Reflection Quality: Medium
- Motion Blur: On
- SSAO: On
- Anti-Aliasing: Default
- Depth of Field: On
Performance improvement settings:
- Upscaling: None
- Frame Generation: None
- Low Latency Mode: None
- Render Scale: 100%
Also read: Can you play Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii on Steam Deck and ROG Ally?
Best RX 7900 XTX settings for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
The RX 7900 XTX is one of AMD's best cards for 4K gaming. You get to see an average of 80-90FPS at 4K resolution with the Highest graphics settings. The visuals look more or less the same as that of the 7900 XT. However, we get to see more framerates here.
Again, we've turned off any kind of upscaling or frame generation to avoid pixelation. The game looks amazing with its high quality and produces very high framerates; thus, there is no need for AMD FSR or Nvidia DLSS in this case.
These are the best settings for RX 7900 XTX:
Graphics settings:
- Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
- Display: Display 1
- Display Mode: Borderless
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Refresh Rate: 240.00 Hz
- V-Sync: Off
- FPS: Unlimited
- Field of View: +45
- Graphics Quality Preset: Custom
Detailed graphics settings:
- Texture Filtering: 16x
- Shadow Quality: High
- Geometry Quality: High
- Real-Time Reflections: On
- Reflection Quality: High
- Motion Blur: On
- SSAO: On
- Anti-Aliasing: TAA
- Depth of Field: On
Performance improvement settings:
- Upscaling: None
- Frame Generation: None
- Low Latency Mode: None
- Render Scale: 100%
Also read: Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Is there a multiplayer and co-op mode?
Check out similar articles by Sportskeeda:
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Guide: Best settings for RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti
- Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: Best settings for RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti