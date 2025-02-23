Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Guide: Best settings for RX 7800 XT

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii was released on February 21, 2025, across several platforms, including Windows, PS4/PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Judging by the system requirements, the game isn't very demanding. With the RX 7800 XT being a 4K card, you should have almost no problem running the title at its highest settings. However, as with all cards, a little tweaking will help you get the most out of your setup.

In this article, we look into the settings of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii for the RX 7800 XT GPU.

Note: The settings mentioned below are for PCs having well over the recommended specs, but with an RX 7800 XT GPU.

Best RX 7800 XT settings for Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

The new Like a Dragon title runs incredibly well on the RX 7800 XT (Image via SEGA)

Like a Dragon runs remarkably well on the RX 7800 XT GPU. With the title's resolution set to 1440p, we get an average of 130 fps with AMD FSR 3.1.2 turned on and set to Quality mode. This improves the overall visual quality by rendering the game at a slightly lower resolution and then upscaling it to a greater quality. At the same time, it helps increase performance.

We chose not to opt for 4K resolution to get better framerates. We've also turned off V-Sync and only recommend turning it on if you don't have a monitor featuring AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync.

These are the best settings for the RX 7800 XT:

Graphics settings:

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT Display: Display 1

Display 1 Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Refresh Rate: 240.00 Hz

240.00 Hz V-Sync: Off

Off FPS: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: +45

+45 Graphics Quality Preset: Custom

Detailed graphics settings:

Texture Filtering: 16x

16x Shadow Quality: High

High Geometry Quality: High

High Real-Time Reflections: On

On Reflection Quality: High

High Motion Blur: On

On SSAO: On

On Anti-Aliasing: Default

Default Depth of Field: On

Performance improvement settings:

Upscaling: AMD FSR 3.1.2

AMD FSR 3.1.2 AMD FSR Quality: Quality

Quality AMD FSR Sharpness: 0.5

0.5 Frame Generation: None

None Low Latency Mode: AMD Anti-Lag 2

